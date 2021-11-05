Women to open clothing store in Westown

OWOSSO — Two friends achieved so much success with their online women’s clothing business over the past 11/2 years, they are now opening a storefront in the city’s Westown.
Kylie Kingsbury, 27, of Lennon, and Jordyn Trzcinski, 31, of Durand, will host a grand opening of Blu Ashe from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the store, 806 W. Main St. The public event will feature free coffee from Foster Coffee, and the Nom Nom Ninja food truck will be there.
The co-owners said they owe their big move into a brick-and-mortar establishment to their loyal online customer base, 80 percent of them local.
“We would not be able to do this without all of our loyal customers,” said Kingsbury, who with Trzcinski still runs Facebook Live sales at 7 p.m every Thursday. “We’re opening this store because they wanted more from us. They wanted to touch the clothes and try them on.”
She and Trzcinski were happy to accommodate their customers, leasing the long-vacant building and working hard since Oct. 1 to whip the 1,100-square-foot space into shape for business.
Renovations include exterior paint and a courtyard, and an edgy, elegant look inside: white walls set off by an emerald green wall, rustic tables, black wall pipes and a dressing room with black velvet curtains and a neon sign above saying “You’re really pretty.”
“We created the inside of the store ourselves,” Kingsbury said. “It was just a slab of cement when we walked in there. We put our personalities in it.”
Customers have gotten to know the two women from their weekly Facebook Live sales, where they answered questions and just chatted with them.
“Our customers already know our personalities,” Kingsbury said. “We want them to walk into the store and say, ‘This is exactly what I expected.’”
Facebook Live has enabled the pair’s clientele to see them in weekly live videos, but it’s a one-way mirror: Kingsbury and Trzcinski can’t see the customers.
“We’re very much looking forward to meeting them in person. We’re dying to put faces to their names,” Kingsbury said.
Blu Ashe offers “trendy and affordable” clothing for women age 20 to 59, accessories, shoes and made-in-Michigan merchandise. Candles, a popular item, are made specially for Blu Ashe and have 25 different fragrances selected personally by Kingsbury and Trzcinski.
The women both grew up in Corunna, graduating from Corunna High School. Kingsbury works full-time as an accountant, while Trzcinski is a part-time manager at Chip’s Place.
They started Blu Ashe almost as a lark. Kingsbury thought of starting an online women’s clothing store and got so excited she called Trzcinski at 3 a.m. one morning to share the idea. After only an hour of talking about it, the women decided to give it a try.
“We were both home during the pandemic and these online stores were killing it,” Kingsbury said. “We put together a business plan and figured it out, and here we are.”
The original goal was to move into a storefront five years down the road, but the popularity of the online Blu Ashe pushed up the timeline.
The brick-and-mortar operation is debt-free, Kingsbury said, funded entirely by the co-owners.
“We’ve worked really hard to get to where we are without financial help from anyone,” she said. “We’re proud of that.”
