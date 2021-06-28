Oliver Woods to showcase renovations

OWOSSO — The public is invited to an upcoming ribbon-cutting event to celebrate several new renovations at Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care.
The free event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. July 13 at the community, 1330 W. Oliver St., and attendees will get the chance to check out such improvements as a remodeled building interior, new lifestyle category and therapy gym.
Those who plan to visit should RSVP by Friday by calling (989) 319-4480.
“It’s a big event — we’re excited about all of the renovations, and we hope lots of people will come in to see them,” Jeanette Allen, Oliver Woods community adviser said.
Visitors will be able to take sneak peek at Building 1, which has been closed for the past few months for interior remodeling, including new paint, flooring, furniture, living room configuration and artwork.
Building 1 residents have been moved to other buildings within the community, Allen said.
The facility is expected to reopen in late July with 20 apartments, divided between assisted living and “enhanced living,” a new category that enables residents to retain an independent lifestyle.
“Enhanced living is for people who are still fairly independent but want a worry-free, maintenance-free lifestyle,” Allen said. “They’ll have full access to the community, three hot meals a day, laundry, housekeeping and home-health services.
“There seems to be a need in the area for enhanced living for seniors who really feel they are too independent for assisted living but are interested in making their lives easier,” she continued.
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, agreed.
“It is very exciting to see Oliver Woods create this unique living opportunity in Owosso,” Horvath said. “We have identified a tremendous need for all kinds of housing in Shiawassee County to attract and retain talent, and think this will be an excellent option for independent seniors who are looking to downsize from their current home. We highly encourage people to attend the ribbon-cutting event and learn more.”
Oliver Woods Executive Director Dan Marhione said: “At Oliver Woods we live 1440. That is creating the absolute best experience for our residents, every minute of every day. I am excited for the opportunity to offer that to more families.”
In addition, Oliver Woods has partnered with Kennett Square, Pennsylvania-based Genesis Rehab Services to build a therapy gym offering physical, occupational and speech therapy.
The professional gym, featuring a NuStep Recumbent Cross Trainer, exercise table, weights and bands, is set to be in use by Thursday. Both Oliver Woods residents and doctor-referred community members will have access to it.
The ribbon-cutting event will include drinks — including adult beverages — hors d’oeuvres, giveaway prizes and live music provided by Owosso guitarist Pat Carmody, who specializes in blues and jazz.
“Pat is wonderful,” Allen said. “He’ll play for a couple of hours. It will be really fun.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the renovated building and therapy gym, and the Oliver Woods staff will be available to answer any questions about the improvements or Oliver Woods in general.
