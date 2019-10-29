OWOSSO — State officials say two monitoring wells located on the vacant site of the former Partz Corporation tested positive for elevated levels of PFAS in September and that could potentially lead to contamination of the Shiawassee River.
The tests were conducted by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team which operates under the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
PFAS are man-made chemicals that include PFOA, PFOS, and other compounds. PFAS have been used in a wide variety of industrial applications in the U.S. since the 1940s, including firefighting foam.
PFAS doesn’t break down and can accumulate over time in the human body leading to several adverse health effects, according to medical data.
Partz Corporation operated a plating operation at the site at 1232 West Main St. The factory was destroyed by a fire in December 1992. During the fire, about 24 tanks containing toxic liquid leaked onto the basement floor and/or the environment according to EGLE.
In 1993, the state removed the non-hazardous debris from the site and stabilized the property. Following that, the EPA removed all hazardous waste containers, liquids and sludge, but did not engage in any other remediation efforts.
The property was vacant since the fire in 1992 until it was purchased by a local resident in 2018.
At the Owosso site, there are three monitoring wells. Samples from two showed elevated levels, with the highest result being 449 parts per trillion. The state has set a limit of 70 parts per trillion as safe for humans, according to Eric VanRiper, an incident manager with EGLE.
On Sept. 5, a contractor hired by EGLE collected three samples and, on Sept. 27, those results were delivered to EGLE, which notified the Shiawassee Health Department of the elevated PFAS levels. It notified the city of Owosso Oct. 4.
According to officials with EGLE, the groundwater at the site is contaminated with PFAS. Although the well is independent of the city’s water supply, its location is troubling, officials said.
Approximately 850 feet north of the property is the Shiawassee River. The Chipman Drain, which is a stormwater drainage system, crosses the property. Groundwater in the area flows north toward the Shiawassee River. According to EGLE, it’s unknown if contaminated groundwater from the site is entering the Shiawassee River, Chipman Drain or the sanitary sewer system.
“Our biggest concern right now is the potential impacts to the Shiawassee River,” VanRiper said.
The closest residential well is about a half a mile away. Owosso has a municipal water system and its 2018 Water Quality Report did not find any evidence of elevated PFAS levels in its system. City water officials said the Partz findings are entirely a state issue at this time.
The contamination level at the Partz Corporation site is alarming, but relatively low compared to some of the state’s more serious PFAS problem areas, including Wolverine World Wide’s former tannery property in West Michigan or Selfridge Air National Guard base.
Results from monitoring wells in Rockford where the contaminated Wolverine tannery was located ranged from 12,700 to 490,000 parts per trillion.
In February 2018, the Air National Guard collected samples from five sites. Sample results ranged from 170 parts per trillion to 2,400 parts per trillion. Selfridge was contaminated by firefighting foam used in drills on the base.
Officials speculated Monday that the same firefighting foam may have been used in the 1992 Partz Corporation fire and may have contributed to the contamination, along with the liquid that spilled.
Going forward, EGLE plans to drill more wells at the site to monitor if the PFAS is, in fact, making its way into the drainage system and the Shiawassee River. EGLE has not conducted any tests on the river so far.
The state will dictate what work needs to be done, if any. The city of Owosso and Shiawassee County Health Department will be informed, but will play a minor role in remediation efforts, local officials said.
