Gov. Gretchen Whitmer quietly extended the 25 percent cap to March 29 during a Feb. 4 news conference announcing the return of high school winter sports, though the administration has hinted in recent days it is looking to lift more coronavirus restrictions. Whether that includes bars and restaurants remains to be seen; either way area businesses are eager to take on more.
“The challenge is trying to still have business available for our staff to be able to work,” said Nancy Schultz, the manager of the front staff at Showboat Restaurant in Chesaning, “If you’re only at 25 percent, if you calculate that out you’re only giving hours at 25 percent as well. Our takeout has been our saving grace, so people are still continuing on the takeout. But we are starting to get our regulars back and comfortable — but again, we can only seat 25 percent, so there’s some that we would have to say we don’t have available space, even though they’re looking at us saying there’s tables available.”
While restaurants are pushing for expanded capacity, the governor has not released any specifics on which sectors of the economy are being looked at for reengagement.
“We’re expecting to make more announcements on additional re-engagements in the coming days,” Whitmer said Wednesday. “Our case numbers and public health metrics are trending in the right direction, and we’re very pleased to see that.”
Christie Reed, the co-owner of South 401 Restaurant in Corunna said January and February are typically slow months anyway for restaurants, and restrictions only make things more difficult. When indoor dining was shuttered in December, South 401 decided to close completely as there wasn’t enough takeout demand to stay open.
Reed said it would be helpful if restrictions were eased to 50 percent capacity. For now, she and the staff are managing to get by with what they have to work with.
“We were of course a little nervous about that when we opened back up, having to ask people their name and number for the contact tracing,” she said. “Luckily we haven’t had any problems. I think people are understanding that we don’t want to have to do this either. But we also want to be in business, so we’ll do whatever we have to do.”
One thing that helped keep South 401’s doors open was a $15,000 Michigan Small Business Survival grant, which were awarded to 31 area businesses.
“That is extremely helpful,” Reed said. “Your food costs are less and you’re having less labor, but you still have rent. That’s not something that’s reduced.”
Schultz said Showboat did takeout during the dine-in shut down to keep afloat and have been able to bring all of the waitstaff back, but at reduced hours.
“They love the place, it’s a great place to work and great customers,” Schultz said. “The customers are wanting to be here as much as we want to be waiting on them.”
Schultz said she recently returned to Michigan from Florida, where restrictions are more relaxed and said there is a “style” where things can be done safely with larger crowds.
“We’ve been social distancing, we don’t have people on top of each other,” she said. “If you social distance and we still abide by wearing the mask as employees and we just take care of our customers and they’re comfortable, if they want to keep their mask on, that’s their decision. We are not going to judge them, but they do have to have to come in with it on. After that when they’re seated, they’re more than welcome to take it off. I believe we’ll get there, as long as the governor allows us to.”
