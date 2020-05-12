CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart Monday declined to issue a temporary restraining order against barber Karl Manke, temporarily, at least, allowing him to continue operating his business despite state orders that require non-essential businesses to close.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office sought a temporary restraining order Monday in 35th Circuit Court to force Manke, who has been operating his barbershop in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Stewart, ruling just before 5 p.m. Monday, said Manke will not have to close his barbershop, at least until he conducts a full hearing on the state’s request.
A press release from attorney David Kallman after Stewart’s ruling said: “We are thrilled that Judge Stewart refused to issue the TRO against Mr. Manke and that he can continue to exercise his constitutional right to earn a living. Our client will continue to fight this case to the Supreme Court, if necessary, in order to vindicate his right to work and keep his barber shop open in a safe and responsible manner.”
In his opinion, Stewart noted the (AG’s office) “did not enforce its own abatement order. Instead, it waited through the weekend to file this action. If the public health did not require defendant’s immediate warrantless arrest, then the public health does not require depriving him of notice.”
Manke reopened his barbershop last week despite Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders instructing all non-essential businesses to close, and has been operating it since, attracting local, state and national media attention for his refusal to close, despite receiving two citations from Owosso police last week and a cease-and-desist order Friday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
At a Monday press conference, about 80 people were in attendance — many without face masks and not social distancing — to hear Manke and Kallman speak, along with at least 10 media outlets.
The 77-year-old has become a symbol of resistance to Whitmer’s sweeping stay-home order and other restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.
“I came into this last Monday alone, thinking I’m going to swing in the wind alone,” Manke said, lowering his face mask and fighting back tears. “I cannot believe the support that I’ve got. It’s overwhelming.
“I’m going to stay open until Jesus comes.”
However, the legal process is far from over for Manke. The AG’s office can file a new motion in circuit court seeking a TRO. If granted, Manke’s attorney would be able to argue on behalf of his client at a public hearing.
The governor was asked about the barber earlier Monday.
“I also know a lot of people who could use a haircut, yours truly included as well as my husband ... I expect people to follow the law,” Whitmer said. “These executive orders are not a suggestion. They’re not optional. They’re not helpful hints.”
State regulators consider the barber shop to be a danger to public health because of the pandemic and will seek a court hearing as soon as possible, said Ryan Jarvi, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.
Additionally, Manke still faces two misdemeanor charges stemming from reopening his shop last week. Kallman called the charges “illegal and unlawful because the legislature refused to extend her declared state of emergency.”
Manke could also potentially lose his business license.
Also Monday, Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said his department would not use its resources to enforce the governor’s executive orders. Perry Mayor James Huguelet released a similar administrative order several hours later.
On Friday and Saturday, about 40 supporters, most dressed in camoflauge, waving flags and carrying signs, were on hand outside Manke’s shop, along with about 20-30 people inside waiting to get haircuts. Few, if any, of the individuals gathered at Manke’s shop Saturday were wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
Numerous groups, who have been extremely active on social media and claim to be representatives of Michigan Militia-affiliated organizations, said Saturday that they would physically prevent any police agencies from shutting down Manke’s barbershop, and vowed to physically protect him from arrest.
Several Gofundme pages have been set up for Manke, and have elicited over $15,000 in donations thus far.
NOTE: The Associated Press contributed to this story.
