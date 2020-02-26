Owosso businesses win grant funds

OWOSSO — Owosso Main Street was among nine entities to share in $250,000 awarded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), aimed at supporting local businesses.
According to an announcement Monday by the MEDC, Wooden Crate Popcorn and Verb Boutique each received $25,000 in grant funds through the Match on Main Street program.
“I just could not believe it. It was an ‘OMG’ moment,” said Susan Treen, owner of Wooden Crate Popcorn, located with Apple Tree Lane at 207 N. Washington St.
The Match on Main Street program provides $5,000 to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support. Projects could include interior building renovations, furniture and fixtures, permanent equipment, sales systems, marketing expenses and inventory.
Treen said she plans to use the money to purchase equipment for the office and on-site manufacturing facility; upgrade the website; branding; renovating a store area and packaging using cardboard boxes and trays (versus environmentally unfriendly tin).
Wooden Crate Popcorn boasts a fundraising program for local organizations, which can sell popcorn and keep 50 percent of the proceeds. Since opening about three years ago, the popcorn company has helped such local groups as nursery schools, clubs and kids baseball organizations raise over $100,000, Treen said.
“We want to help people accomplish what they need,” Treen said. “I don’t know how to describe how satisfying it is. It’s what we do.”
Verb Boutique is so new it hasn’t opened yet. But plans are in the works to bring the woman’s clothing store to downtown Owosso within the next several weeks.
Grant funds will be used to purchase inventory, operational equipment, furnishings and signage, owner Emily Miller said.
“Receiving this grant is such a blessing,” she said. “It has torn down one of the barriers to starting a small business and has put the seemingly impossible well within reach.”
Only because Owosso has a master-level Main Street — a department that promotes the city’s downtown area — were Verb Boutique and Wooden Crate Popcorn eligible for the grants, Owosso Main Street Executive Director Josh Adams said. In addition, businesses must have worked with the Michigan Small Business Development Center on a business plan.
Treen said she worked with Cheryl Peterson, who heads up Shiawassee County’s SBDC and with Adams on her grant application.
“Cheryl Peterson was an enormous help,” Treen said. “She’s amazing at what she does. And Josh told all of us business owners about the grants.”
“We’re excited about the grant opportunity,” Adams said. “We’re happy the state of Michigan is supporting small business development and offering tools to businesses in downtown.”
Adams praised Treen’s successful business model for both Wooden Crate Popcorn and Apple Tree Lane, and expressed enthusiasm for Verb Boutique, saying Main Street has been looking for a women’s apparel store for downtown Owosso for some time.
“Healthy small businesses are a vital component of our downtowns,” MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman said in a press release. “These grants will help local businesses grow, further strengthening the commercial districts in these communities, while developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work and play.”
Michigan’s small businesses employ more than 1.8 million people. Helping businesses to open and grow is a key focus identified by the MEDC, and the Match on Main Street program is one of MEDC’s tools providing opportunities for new and expanding businesses located in Main Street districts to grow and succeed.
For more information on the Match on Main Street program, visit miplace.org/programs/michigan-main-street. To learn more about MEDC’s services for Michigan businesses, visit michiganbusiness.org/services.
