OWOSSO — A multi-employer job fair is slated for noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at GSTMichigan Works!, 1975 W. M-21.
Companies participating include Josh’s Frogs, Wheeler Trucking, Visiting Angels, Prolime Corporation, Waste Management and Indian Trails.
Job seekers should arrive at 11 a.m. to review resumes prepare for interviews.
Companies are seeking to fill positions such as bus/truck driver, mechanics, health care staff, warehouse workers, customer service, and more.
