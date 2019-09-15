OWOSSO — Earlier this month, Michigan became the first state in the nation to ban flavored e-cigarette products and area businesses say the effect will be significant.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the state-wide ban after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) said vaping among Michigan’s youth constituted a public health crisis.
MDHSS will implement the ban, which was ordered administratively by the Whitmer administration and not through the legislative process. So far the republican-controlled Legislature has not signaled a willingness to challenge her on the issue.
Once implemented, the ban will initially last for six months. A business will have 30 days to comply once the ban is official. It will prohibit all online and retail sales of flavored nicotine products.
The ban is expected to have wide-ranging impacts on business that sell the products, as well as for consumers who use them.
Jim Coiter, manager of Rollin’ Smokes tobacco store in Owosso, called the ban a “knee-jerk reaction” by politicians.
He thinks the illnesses reported in the media are not happening to regular consumers of vaping products who are using them to cut back on burning tobacco, but by people who are abusing products and buying black-market products.
“You have a lot of these kids that are making their own stuff in their basement,” he suggested.
He said one of the primary benefits of having vaping products on the market is they help people quit smoking cigarettes.
“They’re a good aid in helping people in smoking cessation. Like, my mother was a smoker for over 40 years and she tried the patch, gum and even tried hypnosis and nothing worked. I told her to try an e-cig and it worked. She had a higher nicotine level when she started and she actually does the zero nicotine now because she likes the flavor.” he said.
Coiter worries banning flavored liquids will make it more difficult for people to quit smoking cigarettes by weaning themselves off of nicotine.
He said he has never seen any illnesses or negative side effects associated with vaping and most of his customers are older. Most of the people who buy vaping products are usually former smokers.
Corey Martin, an employee at A Clean Cigarette in Caledonia Township, said he vapes. He, along with all of A Clean Cigarette’s nearly 50 employees, are former cigarette smokers. He said he wouldn’t consider vaping healthier than smoking cigarettes, but does think it helps people quit smoking and ultimately using nicotine.
“Nothing you put in your lungs is good for you besides clean air, that’s always been one of our company’s mottos,” he said.
Martin said that his company’s mission is to help cigarette smokers and tobacco users quit. They will not sell to anyone who is a first-time smoker just coming in to try vaping. Customers must be previous smokers.
Both Coiter and Martin expect the ban to have big effects on their bottom lines.
“It will affect it considerably. But what’s going to happen is people are just going to order it online from Canada or Indonesia. If people want it they’re going to get it,” Coiter said. He expects his revenue to drop about 25 percent as a result of the ban.
Of the 15 vaping liquids A Clean Cigarette carries, six are flavored. Martin estimates it’s about 25 percent of his sales. They both expect menthol-flavored liquid nicotine products will be banned.
Coiter said this isn’t the first time the state has tried a heavy-handed ban that impacted his business.
“We had a big machine that would roll cartons of cigarettes for people that would cost about $30 when a normal one would cost $55 to $70 bucks,” he said.
When the state banned that practice, his revenue stream dropped overnight by 80 percent. At the time, he thought the main reason the state imposed a ban on selling the rolled cigarettes was that they were not getting enough of the taxes generated by cigarette sales.
“It was all about the money they perceived they weren’t making off buying a pack. Say a pack cost $7.50, $3 of that is tax,” Coiter said.
He believes there may be some of the same motivation behind the flavored nicotine ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.