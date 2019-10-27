CHESANING — The Michigan Festivals and Events Association (MFEA) has received a $50,000 matching grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.
MFEA will use funds to produce the 2020 MichiganFun.com magazine featuring festivals, fairs, events and attractions, and to continue its dedication to providing professional educational development to the MFEA membership … incorporating arts and culture into their events.
MFEA’s annual convention does and will include educational workshops to assist communities in their event organization and development helping them grow and prosper. MFEA touches every community in Michigan through its annual magazine and educational workshops.
More than 250,000 magazines are produced and distributed throughout Michigan and the United States.
The MFEA educational workshops are available throughout the year and are open to all communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.