AHP promotes Bruce Wenzlick to partner

SAGINAW — Andrews Hooper Pavlik recently announced the promotion of Bruce Wenzlick to partner in their Owosso office.
Wenzlick joined AHP in 2015 as a staff accountant when Demis & Wenzlick CPAs was integrated into AHP. He was promoted to senior accountant and manager before being promoted to senior manager in 2017.
Wenzlick has more than 14 years of public accounting experience and specializes in tax planning for various industries, including agriculture, insurance, trucking, and small businesses.
Wenzlick is a company leader in COVID-19 programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and Employee Retention Credits. He has presented on various tax topics for the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Topics at 12, Kiwanis of Owosso and internal tax trainings.
Wenzlick graduated from Western Michigan University with both a bachelor of business administration in accounting and a bachelor of business administration in finance.
Wenzlick is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants. He serves as the treasurer for the Shiawassee Community Foundation and is a member of the AHP Tax Committee.
Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC (AHP) is a Michigan-based certified public accounting and consulting firm with offices in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Bay City, Flint, Grand Rapids, Greater Lansing, Midland, Owosso, Saginaw and Southfield.
