Envisioning the future

OWOSSO — After several months of updating the facade and interior of 122 N. Washington St., Dr. Andrew DeMeritt and his wife Andrea have officially relocated their optometry practice to the downtown site.
InSight Vision Center, launched by the DeMerrits Dec. 4, 2012, formally celebrated its move from the Kroger plaza in Caledonia Township to downtown Friday, with area business leaders joining the DeMeritt family for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the business’ eighth anniversary.
Andrew DeMeritt, a 2005 Owosso High School graduate, said the relocation downtown was never in the plans, that is until he and Andrea discovered the property — formerly the site of Owosso Eye Care — in foreclosure in 2018.
“We wanted to be downtown because we like the atmosphere here, we like the downtown environment,” Andrew DeMeritt said Friday. “(The building) kind of came to us at the right time for the right price and just worked out that way.”
Renting out three upstairs apartments inside the building allowed the family additional time before tackling the move to the 1,500 square foot storefront, Andrea DeMeritt said, noting the floorplan is slightly larger than the space the couple previously rented in Caledonia Township.
Enlisting the help of several contractors, the DeMeritts financed a complete renovation of the structure that included painting the interior, installing new ceiling tiles and repainting the entire facade, among other improvements. Throughout the process, the DeMeritts placed an emphasis on hiring local.
The office furniture, for example, was built at Studio Seven Twenty in Owosso, the window decals designed and installed by Brooks Innovative Graphics. The facade, meanwhile, was hand-painted by artists from Artistic Decorating in Flint.
“This is a community center, you know, this is a space that’s been historically a part of the middle of downtown,” Andrew DeMeritt said. “I was born and raised here and I wanted to involve the community and make sure to keep things as local as possible.”
While the location of the business has changed, InSight Vision Center still offers a full range of vision services and features a large selection of frames.
“We do all the basic things,” Andrew DeMeritt said. “We offer glasses and contact services, but we also do things like removing foreign bodies from eyes if someone gets something in their eye or has an infection or other medical issues like that. We also cut our own lenses here.”
Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Greg Klapko, who took part in Friday’s proceedings, said InSight Vision Center is a great addition to downtown.
“It really looks fantastic, and it’s great obviously for downtown. It’ll especially look nice when the Fifth Third Bank is done too,” Klapko said, gesturing toward ongoing facade improvements across the street.
“We haven’t had very many of these (ribbon cuttings) lately so it’s just fantastic to have one now and obviously to upgrade the downtown area just makes it all the more special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.