New Lothrop woman charged with embezzling

LANSING — A New Lothrop woman has been charged with felony embezzlement in Ingham County for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from her former employer.
Tammy Ritter, 56, was charged by Ingham County prosecutors Oct. 30 with embezzlement of $100,000 or more and using a computer to commit a crime, both felonies. She is accused of stealing from Lansing-based Neogen, from 2014 to 2018.
According to online court records, Ritter was arrested Sept. 15, and was released the same day. Records indicate she was given a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.
After initially waiving her arraignment Sept. 30, she was arraigned on the charges at a hearing Nov. 6 by 55th District Court Judge Clinton Canady, who continued her bond.
Ritter’s next hearing in 55th District Court is scheduled at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 for a pre-trial conference.
Court records do not indicate how Ritter allegedly took the money.
In Michigan, felony embezzlement of more than $100,000 is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, as well as a $50,000 fine or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater. Additionally, prosecutors can ask that any sentence imposed be served consecutively. Using a computer to commit a crime also carries a 20 year maximum sentence.
Neogen makes, markets and distributes veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides and genomics testing services for animal safety uses. The company’s corporate headquarters is located in Lansing, and it has other locations in Kentucky, Wisconsin and Nebraska, as well as facilities in several foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.