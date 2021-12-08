Chesaning jeweler to close after nearly 75 years

CHESANING — Neu-Rich Jewelers owners Kathy Crissey and son Jeff Collins planned to retire next year, when the business turns 75 years old, but fate intervened: They got an offer to purchase their building, located in the heart of the village.
So instead, Crissey and Collins are stepping down Dec. 31 after a 74-year run that started when Crissey’s father, Mel Neumann, and partner Walt Richner combined names to form Neu-Rich Jewelers back in the 1950s — in the same building, built by Neumann.
It’s not easy saying goodbye. Both Crissey and Collins have been working at Neu Rich Jewelers since they were kids, becoming the owners in 1996. Crissey remembers the school bus dropping her off every day at the store, since that’s where her parents were.
“This is my second home,” Crissey said. “It’s brick, it’s wood, it’s glass. But it’s my brick, wood and glass. It’s stressful emptying out this building. In January I’ll be happy.”
She’s hired a few young people to help her haul out stuff accumulated over 74 years, including log books recording every watch purchase since 1958.
With a massive closeout sale underway, the mother-and-son duo are also staying busy serving the needs of a brisk stream of customers, many of whom they know by name. It’s the customers, not the building, they both said they’ll miss most.
“It’s been a great run and a lot of great customers,” Collins said.
“Our customers are so interesting,” Crissey agreed, adding there’s one thing she won’t miss: the never-ending task of dusting.
The two-story building, at 103 W. Broad St., has been sold to Laura Greenfelder, owner of Creative Passions Crop and Quilt Retreat, who plans to fill the space with a quilting supply store opening in March.
Neumann worked at L.P. Ball Jewelers in Owosso before opening his own store in Chesaning. During the years of Chesaning Showboat’s peak in popularity, celebrities such as Tennessee Ernie Ford would pop in.
Neu-Rich Jewelers got involved in the community early on, becoming members of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce in 1953.
Stephanie Newton, the Chamber’s executive director, sent this message via email: “On behalf of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce we would like to thank Kathy and Jeff for their years of service to our community. We wish you two the very best of retirement.”
After taking over the operation, Crissey and Collins divided the labor, with Crissey handling most of the customer service and Collins repairing rings and watches. It was such a good place to work that two female employees stuck around for 25 years.
Collins, who began working at the store when he was in seventh grade, attended a ring-sizing school to be a goldsmith while a senior in high school. He said the job has felt more like a hobby than work.
He plans to pursue a number of interests after he retires, and possibly help out at a friend’s farm.
Crissey said she’s going to dive into home projects, including gardening and sewing, and enjoy spending more time with her husband, Forrest Crissey. They both plan to stay in the Chesaning area.
Neumann and his wife, Jean, who worked at the store, passed away five years ago, within 55 days of each other. They would be proud of how the story of Neu-Rich Jewelers is wrapping up, Crissey said.
“It’s been in the family a long time,” Collins said, “and it’s going to a nice person.”
Crissey said: “I want people to know we have really appreciated their loyalty to us and trusting us with their keepsake jewelry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.