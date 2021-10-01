OWOSSO — Johnson Controls retirees is asking for information related to death benefits.
The group is asking people who had a spouse work at the company for more than 30 years, and whose spouse has died, whether they received $5,100 in death benefits.
If people did not receive that amount, the retiree committee would like to know how much the surviving spouse did receive. The group is conferring with a UAW lawyer about the subject.
For more information, call Karen Horn at (989) 277-6674 or Jack Ebe at (989) 721-5326.
