OWOSSO – Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Deason is retiring from the organization after seven years of service, according to a press release from the chamber.
Deason made the announcement of his departure during the chamber’s Board of Directors meeting Aug. 13. The board’s executive committee has appointed Chamber Vice President Sue Kadlek as interim CEO while a search is conducted for a new leader. Kadlek has been at the chamber for almost 20 years.
“The Shiawassee region is losing a great leader. Jeff’s are big shoes to fill,” Chamber Board Chair Heidi O’Dea said in a press release. “He’s the face of the Chamber, leading our small business community as a convener of diverse organizations and people, and being a behind-the-scenes but effective catalyst for much-needed change.
“We are all grateful for his leadership on large projects such as The Armory and community events such as Oktoberfest,” O’Dea continued. “He is known as a leader among his Michigan chamber colleagues and will be missed in every one of the many networks in which he’s connected. We wish Jeff well as he moves on to the exciting next phase of his life.”
Deason joined the Chamber as President/CEO in December 2012, coming to the organization from Indian Trails where he was national sales director.
During his tenure, Deason was awarded the Michigan Association of Chamber Professionals’ 2018 Michigan Chamber Professional Award for his role as a chamber industry front runner in Michigan. He also conceived the idea for — and worked collaboratively to earn — a $150,000 Prosperity Award from Consumers Energy Foundation in late 2019 to transform part of the now-closed Owosso Middle School into an artists’ community when it is redeveloped.
Deason was instrumental in the $5.5 million renovation of the Owosso Armory into modern, high-quality, class-A office space. Since opening in June 2018, The Armory has been at nearly full capacity, hosted multiple Armory Market and other community events.
Deason and his team worked for five years, navigating miles of complicated funding programs to make The Armory, according to O’Dea. Deason’s work also resulted in a $1.47 million grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund as well as a $1.24 million Small Deal Fund that combined funds from federal Historic Tax Credits and New Market Tax Credits through the National Trust Community Investment Corporation – the first such pairing in the nation as part of an NTCIC national main street initiative.
Deason worked closely with Owosso Main Street and other key stakeholders to make this happen, according to the release.
“Through it all, my goal was to remain a positive influence among my peers, in the community and through every interaction I have had as I represented this organization,” Deason said in the release. “Together, we have fulfilled many stretch goals as a board and staff. I could not be prouder of my team. They are not just coworkers, but friends and family I now leave behind to accomplish vital work. I will miss them greatly, but I know they are prepared and fully capable leaders who have only the best interest of the SRCC at heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.