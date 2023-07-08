New Owosso storage facility touts self as first in Shiawassee County with full climate control

Courtesy Photo Owosso North Storage owners, staff and friends celebrated the opening of their new facility at 1476 N. M-52 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

OWOSSO — Ever had overflow items ruined by moisture or heat in a traditional outdoor storage facility?

That won’t happen at the newly-opened Owosso North Storage, Shiawassee County’s first and only climate-controlled storage facility, per a company press release.

