New Owosso storage facility touts self as first in Shiawassee County with full climate control

OWOSSO — Ever had overflow items ruined by moisture or heat in a traditional outdoor storage facility?
That won’t happen at the newly-opened Owosso North Storage, Shiawassee County’s first and only climate-controlled storage facility, per a company press release.
“Located in the heart of the county, this state-of-the-art facility offers customers the perfect solution for storing their valuables in a safe and secure environment,” the press release enthuses
The facility boasts a variety of storage unit sizes to suit every customer’s individual needs. Additionally, the climate-controlled environment ensures that customers’ belongings will be protected from extreme temperatures and humidity, safeguarding against damage caused by mold, mildew and insects.
Amenities the facility offers includes 24/7 security monitoring, keypad access and well-lit units. Additionally, the facility has easy drive-up access, ample parking and an overhead door on each unit.
Customers can also take advantage of the facility’s online payment system, making it easy to manage their accounts from the comfort of their homes.
“We are thrilled to be opening Shiawassee County’s first and only climate-controlled storage facility,” Owosso North Storage manager Shirley Smith said. “Our goal is to provide customers with a safe and secure environment to store their valuables, while also offering them the convenience of modern amenities. We are confident that our facility will be a valuable addition to the community.”
