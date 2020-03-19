OWOSSO — J.C. Penney, 201 S. Washington St., closed its doors at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will not reopen until April 2.
The temporary closure, which was announced with signs on the department store’s doors, is the result of concerns about keeping customers and employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak, the store manager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.