OVID — Main Bar and Grill Thursday announced it had closed after an individual who visited the business tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant/pub, 113 N. Main St., later Thursday said it would be reopening today after cleaning.
“Ovid, our community and our family,” the business posted on Facebook. “We will be keeping our doors closed today. We were made aware that an individual who entered our building has tested positive for COVID-19, Monday the 24th about 5 p.m.
“Employees that have been in contact with this individual have been tested. Out of an abundance of caution and for the wellbeing of you and our team, we immediately made the decision to close, disinfect and sanitize the entire building from top to bottom today. We will keep you posted,” the business posted.
Later Thursday, however, the business said it would be open today.
“!! Good News !!,” the business posted. “We have gotten the ok from the Health Department to reopen (Aug. 28)! We followed all the correct procedures in sanitation and disinfecting. We are ready to resume regular business Friday 28th.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.