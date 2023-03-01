Indian Trails launches new national bus ticketing system, announces new Detroit-Chicago daily service

Courtesy Photo

OWOSSO — Last week the Owosso-based Indian Trails, Inc. — which operates one of the largest fleets of deluxe motorcoaches in Michigan — launched its new national bus-ticketing system developed by Transcor Data Services (TDS).

Called the “Multi-Modal Cloud Platform,” the company touts this system as enabling it to expand connections with almost 80 independent “interlining” bus companies nationwide.

