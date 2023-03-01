Indian Trails launches new national bus ticketing system, announces new Detroit-Chicago daily service

OWOSSO — Last week the Owosso-based Indian Trails, Inc. — which operates one of the largest fleets of deluxe motorcoaches in Michigan — launched its new national bus-ticketing system developed by Transcor Data Services (TDS).
Called the “Multi-Modal Cloud Platform,” the company touts this system as enabling it to expand connections with almost 80 independent “interlining” bus companies nationwide.
“Interlining gives travelers the ability to buy one ticket online or from an agent for a trip that includes two or more carriers in the national transportation network,” an Indian Trails press release states.
Interlining enables passengers to travel overland on a single cross network ticket.
Previously, thise companies were linked via a ticketing system called “TRIPS,” which was operated by Greyhound. But his system was discontinued on Feb. 21, causing “widespread disruption in the national transportaion network,” per the Indian Trails release.
The discontinuation of TRIPS occurred after Greyhound was acquired by Flix SE, a German company, in November 2021. Indian Trails objected to the terms of new agreements proposed by Flix in October 2022 and ended its nearly 100-year interlining arrangement with Greyhound.
Using Transcor’s MMC ticketing platform, Indian Trails — which currently operates 31 schedules serving over 80 locations — will continue to interline with all other carriers nationwide, including those providing intercity service in Michigan, such as Miller Transportation, Barons Bus and, soon, Adirondack Trailways, which plans to begin Detroit-Toronto service this spring.
“We’re excited about the expanded capabilities of the new MMC ticketing platform” said Chad Cushman, president of Indian Trails. “This new system will allow Indian Trails to grow its current network of interlining carriers throughout the country, while providing our mutual customers with a much- improved ticket buying experience.”
“The bus industry, especially the intercity bus network, is evolving rapidly, creating new and better opportunities for passengers” said Terry Cordell, CEO of TDS. “With the MMC platform integration, Indian Trails is well positioned to maximize these opportunities.”
Starting March 1, Indian Trails will also expand its own daily routes to include new service between Detroit and Chicago with three roundtrips per day. The new service will connect with all of its daily schedules north of I-94.
Indian Trails says that, “Thanks to the greater flexibility of the new MMC interline ticketing system — which supports interline ticketing with all carriers, online booking, point of sale transactions, schedule and fare management, and more — the U.S. intercity bus network is expected to expand by 15-20 carriers.”
