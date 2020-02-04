LAINGSBURG — Following a recommendation from the city’s planning commission, the Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously Monday to amend its commercial marijuana establishments ordinance — as well as its zoning ordinance — to allow for “microbusinesses.”
The move to allow the new form of marijuana businesses came after a brief public hearing in which one resident — the only one to speak during the hearing — expressed support for the measure.
The city intends to issue up to two licenses for microbusinesses, according the Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby, though the city will not accept licensing applications for any form of marijuana business until June 1.
Council Member Alan Ducastel believes allowing microbusinesses will help the city revive its downtown.
“We have empty storefronts down there,” Ducastel said. “We need to bring business into town, and those (microbusinesses) do bring people into town. Those will help the restaurants, it should help everybody…Right now there’s no real compelling reason for anybody to come here.”
Under a microbusiness license, an owner can grow, process and sell up to 150 plants from the same building, with the caveat that the license holder can’t sell product to other retailers, rather only to individuals 21 and older. Furthermore, if an individual owns a microbusiness, state law excludes them from holding other marijuana licenses.
Per the city’s zoning regulations for medical and recreational marijuana facilities, businesses will be permitted only in Laingsburg’s C-1 — Central Business District or “downtown,” and all facilities must be located at least 500 feet from any existing public, private or parochial nursery, primary or secondary school, or any licensed child care facility.
With respect to the zoning for microbusinesses, the city council added an additional caveat: Any building that houses a microbusinesses must be a standalone building.
“The licensing will cover nuisance smells, but we still think that — with the connectivity of some of the buildings — it would be next to impossible to limit some of that odor,” Peter Preston, of Preston Community Services said Monday.
“The grow — from what we understand — will cause most of your odor issues as a regulatory body because you will need to enforce that and you will need to be put in the position of revoking someone’s license.”
In November 2019, the Laingsburg City Council approved an ordinance allowing medical marijuana businesses.
Under the medical ordinance, the city will issue up to two licenses each for processing, provisioning, secure transport and safety compliance.
The following month, the city council voted to allow recreational marijuana facilities, agreeing to issue two licenses each for processing, provisioning, secure transport and safety compliance.
To operate a business in the city of Laingsburg, an applicant must secure a special use permit from the city council following the review and recommendation of the planning commission, a permit from the city under the marijuana facilities ordinance, as well as a marijuana facility license from the state.
Each permit is valid for one year from the business’ first date of commercial operation, according to the city’s marijuana facilities ordinance, and subsequent permit renewal applications must go before the city council for approval.
Monday, the city council approved its general application and licensing procedures for marijuana facilities, with the understanding the council will be accepting facility permit applications, for a period of 30 days, beginning June 1.
“That gives anyone between now and June 1 the ability to go through the planning commission, get special land use approval, come to the council, get special land use.
Everybody is aware of where the buildings are, what’s going on, and then they come through the licensing process,” Preston said.
“It also gives, we feel, city council every right to choose one applicant over another for a limited number of licenses.”
Following the 30-day period to accept marijuana facility permit requests, the city council will temporarily suspend the acceptance of new applications, according to Preston, in order to review those already submitted.
Under the approved procedues, the city council will be required to provide notice of when marijuana facility permit applications will be accepted once again.
