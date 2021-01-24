Covenant Eyes president/CEO transfers ownership to employees

OWOSSO — Covenant Eyes is now 100 percent owned by its employees.
Ownership transferred from President/CEO Ron DeHaas to the company’s 211 employees Dec. 31. That means employees will directly benefit from company growth and own a stake in Covenant Eyes, 1525 W. King St., which helps people addicted to internet pornography.
“I can’t think of anyone better to sell the company to than those who work to make it the best service every day,” DeHaas said in written statement. “They are the ones who are committed most to continuing the Covenant Eyes mission, and they are the ones who will ultimately benefit from its growth in the future.”
DeHaas, who started Covenant Eyes 20 years ago and was 85 percent shareholder, said he decided to sell the company to employees to ensure that the firm would remain true to its commitment after he retires, instead of being subjected to the whims of a new outside owner.
Not that DeHaas is retiring any time soon: He has said he plans to stay president/CEO. Also, company executives will continue to make high-level decisions.
The transfer was made through a financial vehicle called an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), which is similar to a 401(k) retirement plan with notable differences. For example, employee-owners make no out-of-pocket contributions to the ESOP, which is funded by reinvested company profits.
Covenant Eyes will also continue offering a 401(k) retirement plan, giving employees the opportunity to amass two sources of income during retirement.
“(The ESOP) guarantees the mission of the company: We will not deviate from our mission,” said Scott Hammersley, vice president of administration and the sixth employee to hire on at Covenant Eyes. “Also, the strength of the company is its employees. We have great employees, and they will benefit from our growth with a really strong retirement.”
Statistics show that employee-owners enjoy greater job stability as a result of the ESOP: They are 7.3 times less likely to be laid off than those who work at conventionally owned firms. Perhaps that’s because ESOP companies tend to enjoy more employee productivity, revenue, stock value and profitability, according to The Employee Ownership Foundation’s 24th Annual ESOP Economic Performance Survey.
Covenant Eyes workers learned they were adding “owner” to their titles during an online company meeting Jan. 14.
“I’m thrilled that the company I work for cares so much about me and my future to provide me this additional benefit,” said Rhonda Robinson, a human resources assistant at Covenant Eyes for more than four years. “This is one more reason why I love Covenant Eyes, and now I own part of this very important work and will benefit from its future growth.”
If an employee-owner and Covenant Eyes should part ways, the employee will cash out their share of the company based on fair market value.
With an ESOP, employees’ accounts increase or decrease in value as does the company stock. That’s good news for Covenant Eyes employees, given the firm’s annual growth rate of around 16-20 percent.
Last August, Covenant Eyes was named for the 10th time since 2010 to Inc. Magazine’s list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States, having earned 16.8 percent more revenue in 2020 than in 2019.
DeHaas has said this year’s honor means a lot, since in 2019 Covenant Eyes dramatically changed the way it monitors customers’ online usage.
Instead of tracking through URLs, searches and keywords — a less effective method in the age of apps — Covenant Eyes now monitors by means of random screen shots.
“We were confident that our customers would be impressed with our new service, but we found out our members actually prefer it overall compared to our original service,” DeHaas said after making the Inc. list. “We also reorganized all of our project teams and most job descriptions. We even changed our logo. (Even with) a completely overhauled Covenant Eyes … we still experienced tremendous growth.”
Instead of laying off employees, Covenant Eyes has hired about 131 employees since 2011 and is currently seeking more member care associates.
Between 2011 and 2019, the firm’s income increased 400 percent, from $6.463 million to $26.131 million.
There are 14 million ESOP participants in the U.S. with ESOP balances of $1.4 billion, according to Aaron Juckett, president and founder of ESOP Partners, the firm that led the Covenant Eyes transition.
Michigan boasts 172 privately held ESOP companies with about 31,000 employee-owners. However, only a handful are 100 percent employee owned.
“Covenant Eyes employees have always ‘bought in’ to how accountability helps with those who want to stop looking at pornography,” DeHaas said. “Now, they’re literally bought in as owners and share in all of the financial benefits of a growing company.”
