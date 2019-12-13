Covenant Eyes announces new company logo

OWOSSO — Covenant Eyes recently announced it has redesigned its company logo as another step in updating its company and services.
Earlier this year, the company redesigned its accountability service to identify and report pornography at the screen level. It also launched a line of Colossal Man commercials, reaching millions of potential new users. The firm also redesigned its reports to be more user friendly to help customers and allies have the conversations that promote long-term removal of pornography from their lives.
On March 3, 2020, Covenant Eyes will be 20 years old. With that in mind, company officials said they decided it was time to update oitsur branding, which begins with the announcement and reveal of a new logo.
“Our original logo just didn’t represent us as the compassionate company that we hope our users feel when they interact with our service. (We) won’t spend any more of our time together criticizing our original logo. It did the job it needed to, and under its ‘watch,’ Covenant Eyes has prospered,” officials said in a press release.
The new logo is composed of three overlapping eyes, each representing the three people typically engaged in the process: the user, the spouse and the ally. These three people all have access to the accountability report and have a way to see into the activity of user — to hold them accountable for how they use their screens.
The logo takes the symbolism a step further in that two lighter blue eyes feel fused together, symbolic of two people becoming one in a marriage relationship, the company stated.
The strong contrast of the darker blue lets us know there is a third person in the relationship created through Covenant Eyes that provides balance and support during the process of removing porn from the user’s life.
Within the words “Covenant” and “Eyes,” there are also gradients and the presence of two colors. The gradient within the blue violet word “Covenant” gets lightest at the point where it encounters the word “Eyes.” This references the relationship between the user and the partner — very often a marriage — dark at the beginning but getting lighter and warmer as we move through the word.
Over the coming months, the new logo will increase in visibility, the company said.
