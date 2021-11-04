Animal clinic celebrates 30 years in community

CALEDONIA TWP. — As Pinecrest Animal Hospital, 1346 E. Main St., celebrated its 30th anniversary Monday, longtime owner Dr. Paul Rangi said he plans to eventually step away from the business and let his son take over.
Rangi, who opened the facility in 1991, said he and wife, Ravi, took their son, now-Dr. Kenny Rangi, to look at the property when Kenny was about a month old.
Thirty years later, Paul Rangi said that looking back, serving the Owosso community has been fulfilling and his favorite part of the experience.
“We’re going to keep the practice with Kenny,” Paul Rangi said. “I think I’m going to jump back a little. That’s what our goal is.”
Both Paul and Ravi Rangi said they enjoy being on a first-name basis with their customers.
“I felt like Owosso’s people were more family oriented,” Paul Rangi said. “This is more like a family practice…We’re always there for our clients. We started with me and two part-time employees. Now we have 20 employees and five doctors.”
The Rangis said most of their animal clients have been dogs and cats, but patients also included the occasional ferret, snake and pig.
Even though Paul Rangi hopes to eventually step away, he wants the community to know Pinecrest isn’t going anywhere.
“We’re still going to be here,” Paul Rangi said. “Kenny is going to take over. Hopefully we’ll be here for another 30-plus years.”
Kenny Rangi said he’s looking forward to continuing the practice his parents started.
“It’s pretty full circle,” Kenny Rangi said. “The coolest thing is hearing stories from our clients about all these different scenarios about how he’s been able to help people. I can carry that on and that’s really important to me. It’s pretty cool.”
Paul Rangi said helping people’s pets stay healthy and, when they are ill recover and go home with their owner is the best part of the job.
“That’s the best feeling you could ever have,” Paul Rangi said. “We’ve had thousands of good stories. All of our doctors are really good and thorough and do the best they can.”
Ravi Rangi, a registered nurse, said she has helped at the clinic when she could, but had other things to focus on.
“At that time I didn’t help him because I was working and had small kids,” Ravi Rangi said, and said that both customers and their pets “become part of the family.”
The Rangis have three children: Kenny, who lives in Owosso with his wife; Puneet, a dentist who lives in Connecticut; and Sabrina, who is studying to become a doctor.
