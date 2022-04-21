OWOSSO — Demolition crews began the planned teardown of the Matthews Building Wednesday morning.
The city said in January the teardown will demolish all of the structure except the portion of the building located next to the Shiawassee River, which has been structurally reinforced and remains slated for redevelopment.
The Matthews Building had been in a state of disrepair — including a roof collapse — for several years and has sat vacant since 2015. It was purchased in 2019 by Nemer Haddad, who had several plans to redevelop the structure that never materialized.
