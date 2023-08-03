How to Save for Your Child’s Education

From life’s simple pleasures to the benefits of a college education, we want the best for our children. But paying for college is anything but simple in today’s world. Many sacrifice their retirement savings in favor of education, but there are other options available. Here, we consider the pros and cons of various “minor-focused accounts.”
529 Plan
A 529 plan encourages saving for college, trade school, or private elementary and secondary school by allowing tax-advantaged growth if the funds are used to pay for qualified education expenses. There are no income limits to establish a 529 account, and the $16,000 per year contribution limit, or $80,000 lump contribution per five years, is higher than many other tax-advantaged accounts. The account’s flexibility makes it attractive to any student who wishes to attend a more expensive school or who plans to continue their education with graduate or professional studies
Pros:
• No age restriction forcing withdrawals
• No income limits for contribution eligibility
• Higher maximum contribution
• Tax-free withdrawal for qualified educational expenses
• Tax-deferred growth
• Portable – may be rolled over to another beneficiary
Cons:
• Could negatively impact federal student aid
• Limitations on state tax benefits
• 10% penalty on earnings portion for non-qualified distributions
Investors should consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses associated with a 529 plan before investing or sending money. The official program offering statement, which includes information on municipal fund securities, is available from your Financial Advisor and should be read carefully before investing. The value of a 529 account may fluctuate, and there is no guarantee that any investment portfolio will achieve the stated goal. Your investment may be worth more or less than its original value.
Non-qualified withdrawals are taxable as ordinary income to the extent of earnings and may also be subject to a 10% federal income tax penalty. State tax treatment may differ. Investors should discuss their particular tax situation with a tax professional.
Coverdell Education Savings Account (ESA)
A Coverdell Education Savings Account (ESA) is a trust or custodial account used to pay for the qualified education expenses of the designated beneficiary. The ability to contribute is phased out for individuals with incomes between $95,000 and $110,000 or $190,000 and $220,000 for married couples. While contributions to an ESA are not tax-deductible, they grow tax-free until the funds are withdrawn. The most attractive aspect of an ESA is the ability to invest in almost any type of security, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds.
Pros:
• Greater control with flexible investment options
• Tax-free withdrawals for qualified educational expenses
• Tax-deferred growth
• Portable – may be rolled over to another beneficiary
Cons:
• Maximum contribution of $2,000 per beneficiary per year (nondeductible)
• Contributions must stop at age 18
• Cannot be used to repay student loans
• Balance must be spent by age 30
Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA)
Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA) accounts are custodial accounts held in the name of the minor, but controlled by a parent or other relative, until the child reaches the age of majority in your state. They allow gifts of most security types, including bank deposits, individual securities, and real estate.
Pros:
• No contribution limit (any amount over $16,000 in2022 may prompt gift tax issues)
• Flexibility to use assets for non-educational expenses
• No tax on the first $1,150 of investment return
Cons:
• Could negatively impact federal student aid
• Does not offer the ability to change beneficiaries
Before choosing to fund one of these account types, make sure you consult with your qualified tax advisor.
Stifel does not provide legal or tax advice. You should consult with your legal and tax advisors regarding your particular situation.
Article provided by Paul Schluckebier, a Managing Director/Investments with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, member SIPC and New York Stock Exchange, who can be contacted in the Owosso office at (989) 494-5476.
