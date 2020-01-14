Woodworth honored for entrepreneurship

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Randy Woodworth of Owosso has won the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Entrepreneur Award.
The award, which was announced Monday afternoon, honors an individual or business that is a risk-taker, shows initiative, and creates wealth and jobs for others, creating value in the county.
The recipient is a member of the chamber and is involved with the community and encourages others to do the same. Chemical Bank was the award’s presenting sponsor.
Woodward is the founder and president of Woodworth Commercial, a brokerage, management and property development company. The firm has offices in Owosso and recently expanded into Okemos.
Woodworth is an experienced executive, entrepreneur and real estate professional. At Woodworth Commercial, he specializes in leasing, sales, evaluation, acquisition, disposition and commercial real estate investment for corporations and private equity.
In the last several years, Woodworth and company have been instrumental in the startup and expansion of over 60 businesses, encompassing over one million square feet, which has created hundreds of new employment opportunities, according to a Chamber press release. Additionally, millions of dollars of investment have been poured into the local economy in the form of construction jobs to rehab and “make-ready” these spaces.
Woodworth is also actively involved in his local community as an owner and developer. He has participated in the transformation in downtown Owosso of vacant spaces, helping them turn into vibrant, unique businesses, including Foster Coffee, Lily Pearls, Hit and Pitch, Elite Pet Styling and many more.
In addition to his focus downtown, Randy has led the charge in developing large plazas on the outskirts of town. Some of the most recognizable Shiawassee County projects Randy Woodworth has been a part of include: East Town Plaza in Corunna. Once on the verge of demolition, the center is now the highest-trafficked retail site in Corunna. Its tenants include Rival’s Taphouse, Hi-Temp Heating and Cooling, Family Farm and Home, Kazoo’s Family Entertainment Center and Volunteers of America.
Northside Plaza in Owosso Township sat vacant for nearly five years before Woodworth and his team took on its ownership and leasing. Today, Northside Plaza is home to Fastenal, Like Water Crossfit Center, Theodore’s Coffee, D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center, and Habitat for Humanity.
Woodworth has become a leader of apartment development in upper floors of downtown buildings, ensuring a steady stream of shoppers in the central business districts. In Shiawassee County, Woodworth Commercial is the leader in sales and leasing of commercial real estate, the press release states.
Woodworth just completed six years (three terms) on the chamber’s board of directors, where he was instrumental in the redevelopment of The Armory renovation project. Woodworth also serves on the board of Owosso Country Club and the Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission.
Woodworth was a fundraiser for the new Owosso Skate Park that opened in 2019, jumping in the frozen waters of Hopkins Lake to support the Plunge for Parks initiative.
He is a graduate of Baker College of Owosso, studying business management and marketing. Randy and his wife, Molly, live in Owosso and together have four children.
Randy Woodworth will be formally honored at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner set for Feb. 6 at D’Mar.
For tickets, call the Chamber at (989) 723-5149.
