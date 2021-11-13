Kuiper named new OMA/DDA executive director

OWOSSO — Beth Kuiper has accepted the executive director position for the Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority, the organization announced Friday in a press release.
Kuiper succeeds Josh Adams, who resigned in August.
“I would like to thank everyone for this opportunity to serve and support the region that raised me,” Kuiper said. “It is a great time to invest our resources into our local community. By implementing strategies that focus on discovery and allocation, our efforts will provide positive results and it is my responsibility to see our neighbors thrive.
“I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders during this time of economic growth.”
Owosso Main Street said Kuiper’s duties will focus on “creating vibrancy in downtown Owosso through genuine initiatives that promote the community’s innovative grassroots strengths.”
An Owosso native, she received an associate’s degree in applied science from Lansing Community College. According to the press release, she assisted the DDA transition with Michigan Main Street as a participant on the design committee. Additionally, Kuiper spearheaded projects such as Woodard Place, custom bike racks, and was the chair of the Downtown Owosso Artwalk for its first three years.
She continued to work with MMS as a volunteer for Downtown Lansing Inc. on the design committee; eventually she was promoted to committee chair. She was also a community outreach and programs manager for DLI.
She currently lives in East Lansing with children Elle, Rockwell and Eva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.