OWOSSO — City officials have approved more emergency loans for local businesses, citing the coronavirus outbreak and statewide “stay safe, stay home” order.
During a live online Owosso City Council meeting Monday, members unanimously OK’d a consent agenda that included approving $35,000 in emergency revolving fund loans to seven local businesses. The consent agenda is not subject to council discussion.
The move was recommended by Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority, which selected the loan recipients and is administering disbursement of the funds.
Because of the pandemic and “stay safe” order, “many businesses have seen a dramatic loss of sales and have had to shut down,” Josh Adams, executive director of Owosso Main Street/DDA said in a memo to council.
“OMS/DDA’s creation of these emergency loans will temporarily lift some of the financial burden from the businesses within the city as they try to navigate these uncertain times.”
The businesses receiving loans are:
n Amazon Legal Services, 401 S. Shiawassee St.
n Cutting Edge Salon & Spa, 110 N. Washington St.
n Elite Pet Styling, 216 W. Exchange St.
n IHM Enterprises, 116 W. Main St.
n R & B Music and Sound, 109 N. Ball St.
n Liquid Rainbow, 905 W. Main St.
n Town to Town Gourmet Pastries, 900 W. Main St.
The city council approved a new emergency loan rule in March, in the wake of the pandemic. Under the rule, the funds will carry zero percent interest if paid back within 12 months.
Interest of 3 percent starts after 12 months. Loan amounts are up to $5,000 but applications for larger amounts can be reviewed.
Eligible loan purposes include rent, utilities, payroll and site restoration. In addition, during the emergency payments for existing revolving city loans can be deferred for up to six months.
During a regular meeting April 6, the council approved a first round of emergency revolving fund loans and grants, totaling $51,800, to 11 different businesses.
At that time, City Manager Nathan Henne said funding for the emergency loans originally came to the city from the federal government, through the state of Michigan’s economic development agency, in the 1980s. The funds helped Owosso create a Downtown Development Authority.
Henne said the city has used some leftover funds over the years to assist property owners in cleaning up brownfields, but most of the money has not been used. Council members have applauded lending some of the funds to local businesses that are currently struggling or closed as a result of the coronavirus and state order.
For details on the city’s revolving loan programs for businesses, call (989) 494-3344.
