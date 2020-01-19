January Employee of the Month
Elizabeth Conger recently was named the Chesaning Union School District employee of the month for January. According to district officials, “(She) goes above and beyond in every aspect of the word ‘education.’ In the classroom, she is constantly thinking about her students and their learning. She is passionate about what she teaches, passionate about her students, passionate about school culture, and passionate about Chesaning Schools. She fights for CHS to do better and be better every day.” Riverfront Grille of Chesaning provided a gift card to Conger. Conger is seen here with school board President Martin Maier.
