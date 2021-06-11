Awarding resiliency

LAINGSBURG — The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner and awards ceremony Thursday at Bear Creek Farm to honor Shiawassee County’s business owners and community leaders who persevered during a difficult 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the chamber from holding the event in 2020, and returning to normal was a common theme among Thursday’s honorees.
Chamber President/CEO Greg Klapko said 2020 would always be remembered as the “year of the pandemic,” but Shiawassee County businesses have proven to be resilient. He also thanked former chamber president Jeff Deason and vice president Sue Kadlek.
“There are many lessons the business community has learned from the pandemic,” Klapko said. “I think we can all agree that we’re not going back to business as usual. There’s going to be a lot of changes and permanent consequences for every type of organization in every industry … This chamber stands ready to help our members.”
Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year for his work during the pandemic.
“It’s all about the team that I have,” Johnson said. “I’ve got the best team in the state of Michigan. I’m very thankful for them. I just stood out front and took a few bullets. That’s okay. Things are getting better. We’re heading in the right direction because of the decisions and actions that you’ve all taken, and sacrifices.”
Fitness Coliseum owner Brianna Carroll was honored with the Ambassador Rising Star Award for her work setting up the Shi-Tri event, several races, and working with the Child Advocacy Center.
“It has been an amazing year for Fitness Coliseum,” Carroll said. “We really couldn’t have done it without the support of our community in general, and honestly, I couldn’t have done it without most of you.”
Kevin Maurer, owner of Maurer Heating & Cooling, was the recipient of the Mission Award, which was presented for contributions to the chamber’s mission. He serves as a member of the Chamber Board of Directors, chairs the EXPO committee, and is also on the Membership and Marketing Committee.
“For me, my time is not a hardship,” Maurer said. “I believe in what the chamber does and what it represents.”
The Entrepreneur Award recipient was Tony Nash, president/CEO of AZee Business Solutions. Nash credited his mother with some sage advice she gave him when he was young.
“You’ve heard me say the phrase, ‘You can’t never could until you try,’” Nash said. “That phrase, naturally, came from my mother who used to constantly say that to me as a child and it drove me crazy. But apparently it built in me this ethic that I was always willing to try something and work hard at it, no matter what.”
Wrought Iron Grill owner John Lowman was honored with the Innovation Award for changing menus, concentrating on the safety of his staff, website changes and increased online ordering options during the pandemic.
Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO Laura Archer was presented with the ATHENA award, given for meaningful community service and helping women reach their full potential. Archer helped to organize mobile food pantries in Shiawassee during the pandemic.
Gail Geasler, of Laingsburg, was the recipient of the Community Champion Award for her dedication to community service. She served in multiple roles in the Laingsburg Business and Community Association (LBCA), and helped to coordinate the Music in the Park series, Winterfest and other events in the Laingsburg area.
Hankerd Sportswear owner John Hankerd was presented with the Chairman’s Award, given to a recipient who demonstrates a “longstanding commitment” to the chamber’s mission.
All Shiawassee County educators were given the Heart of Shiawassee Award for their dedication to students in 2020.
