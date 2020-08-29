Coldwell welcomes new Realtor

OWOSSO — Coldwell Banker Professionals, 111 E. Main St., has announced a new addition to its team.
Realtor Dawn Kelley has 15 years sales experience and eight years experience working in Shiawassee County.
“She is looking forward to helping her clients achieve the American Dream of homeownership while providing an exceptional customer service experience. She is also excited to apply her background in interior design to her new career in real estate,” the real estate firm noted in a press release.
Kelley can be reached at (989) 297-0163.
