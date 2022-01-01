SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The year 2021 was supposed to mark the beginning of post-COVID life for everyone, including the business community, but as viral variants raged on despite vaccines and boosters, that turned out to be wishful thinking.
Even so, many area businesses braved the not-quite-post-pandemic world this past year either to open their doors for the first time, move to larger quarters or expand.
“2021 was a transition year. It’s still tough but it’s not as tough as 2020,” said Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
“In the economic development world, COVID has presented a unique set of challenges — including supply chain issues and employee shortages. Prior to COVID, the economy was speeding along like the 1225 (steam engine). Then, on March 2020, the economy stopped.
“So, the train in 2021 has restarted, but it’s chug-a-chugga — moving, but not up to speed.”
There’s good and bad news ahead, Horvath said. For example, businesses generally have “a ton of cash,” thanks to federal assistance programs, but “the danger is at some point (viability is) artificial because it’s money from the government.”
Several enterprising people overcame pandemic-related obstacles to open a business this year in Shiawassee County, including, in no particular order:
n McAlister’s Deli — Opening this fall in Caledonia Township, McAlister’s built on the property vacated by Ponderosa restaurant.
n Kendall Drugs — The new pharmacy occupies the first floor of a storefront in downtown Corunna.
n Starbucks — The county’s first Starbucks launched inside a new building located between Culver’s restaurant and Home Depot.
n The Tipsy Cow Bar & Grille — This down-home bar/restaurant opened in downtown Elsie last summer, buying out the former Cooters.
n Connections2Careers — An events-based business aiming to educate and train, Connections2Careers opened a few months ago inside the former Books & Beans in downtown Owosso.
n J&H Oil — Owner Craig Hoppen invested $3.2 million in this new gas station and convenience store, located on the northwest corner of Gould and M-21 in Owosso.
n Brightside Used Tack and Consignments — This horse accessory shop was opened in Durand by a mother-and-daughter team.
n Durand Union Smokehouse — The bar/restaurant, taken over by new owners, recently reopened following a kitchen fire early in the year.
n Two Oh! Next Door — The former Lynne’s restaurant on Main Street in Durand is now Two Oh! Next Door.
n Dabble Community Enrichment Center – The event-based business in Durand had a soft opening this month with a plan to open officially Jan. 3.
n Country Ranch Family Restaurant — The new eatery in Morrice replaced the old Diane’s Country Kitchen in Morrice.
n Intelligen-Ashlor Staffing — The recruiting, placement and payroll company opened inside The Armory.
n A Collective Counseling Lifeline — The new therapy company, which offers counseling and allows outside therapists to rent space, opened in 2020 inside The Armory.
n Cody and Sons Small Engine and Motor Sport Repair — A new small-engine repair shop moved into 1500 Corunna Avenue.
n X-press-O Coffee Co. — This small cafe is nestled inside downtown storefront in Corunna.
n Serv-Pro — A disaster restoration company opened in Caledonia Township.
n Owosso North Storage — A large storage facility behind Habitat For Humanity’s Restore building was constructed in Owosso Township.
n Canine Unifursity — A training school for dogs launched in Owosso.
n Blu Ashe — A new women’s clothing store opened in Owosso’s Westown.
n Frankenmuth Credit Union — This credit union merged with Owosso WBC Credit Union, opening in Caledonia Township.
n Thru the Storm — A sewing school, studio and design store opened in downtown Durand.
n Kaizen 113 – A baby/children’s used and new clothing store opened in downtown Owosso.
n JC Brick Company — A Lego-based toy store was launched in Morrice.
n Sideline Owosso/Capital Sports Field House — The restaurant/bar/sports venue filled the space left empty when Capital Bowl moved out, opening at the tail end of last year.
Many area businesses, most driven by growth, found new homes within the county. They include:
n Gaffner Towing — Opening in Perry in 2019, the towing company moved to larger quarters in Owosso this year.
n Fitness Coliseum — Owner Brianna Carroll took her successful gym and moved it into bigger digs in downtown Owosso.
n Elite Learning Center — Formerly in Owosso, the children’s day care moved to a more spacious building in Corunna.
n Great Lake Rental Supply — The firm stayed inside the same building in Vernon Township, but moved to a much larger space.
n Angels Hands — The nonprofit resource for needy residents moved a tiny Westown to several thousand square feet in Owosso.
n Jude Nicole Beauty — The former Lennon salon, then called Beauty by Judy, moved to Owosso.
n Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates — The popular candy store outgrew its small quarters on Main Street and moved a few doors down the street into a much more spacious storefront.
Some area businesses stayed put but expanded, either constructing building additions or adding locations. They include:
n Crest Marine — The Owosso Township pontoon manufacturer announced a 12,000-square-foot warehouse expansion of its facility, creating 100 new jobs.
n Josh’s Frogs — The online pet frog giant, based in Owosso, purchased a former grocery store in Durand for use as a warehouse.
n Gilberts Hardware and Appliance — The hardware mainstay in downtown Owosso is building a garden center and expanding store space.
n Ed Rehmann and Sons — The longtime retail variety store purchased two vacant buildings next door to the original store in Chesaning, doubling the current square footage.
n AZee Business Solutions — The business consulting firm outgrew its space inside The Armory but stayed in downtown Owosso, moving into a large office suite above Darker Manufacturing on Main Street.
n Sunrise Awnings — The custom awning company expanded, adding a manufacturing facility inside its Westown location along with new services.
Many businesses closed in Shiawassee County in 2020 — several owing to COVID-19 restrictions. Thankfully, the list of closures in 2021 is smaller. It includes Neu-Rich Jewelers in Chesaning, which is closing today because its owners are retiring.
Looking at the county economic picture in 2022, Horvath predicted — despite COVID-19 and labor shortages resulting from early retirements — an increase in labor participation. Supply chain issues will smooth out a bit, he said.
Given the current “employee market,” companies will continue to offer “aggressive compensation and benefit strategies,” Horvath said, adding that SEDP will continue to address the local housing shortage.
“2021 was better than 2020 because of vaccines and reopenings,” Horvath said. “I think 2022 is going to be better than 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.