Advice for female investors

Intuition, patience, discipline, a desire to learn — these are traits many women naturally possess and can lead to confident decision-making and courageous accomplishments.
They’re also the foundation that can help build a sound investing strategy. Perhaps you bootstrapped your own business, broke through the glass ceiling, managed the home front or benefited from an inheritance. However you got to this point, your collective experience provides the wisdom to help you boldly move forward. But that doesn’t mean doing it alone.
Working with a financial advisor who complements your investing style and listens more than talks can help you continue making those confident decisions and keep your investment plan on track.
Holistic wealth planning helps prepare you for the unexpected.
When highly emotional life events happen, like divorce, death of a spouse — or even an inheritance — it can be challenging to factor in the financial implications.
If one (or more) of these scenarios becomes your reality, it can be a huge relief to have a team already in place. An experienced financial advisor can help you navigate difficult decisions that could have an impact on you and your family for years to come.
The right fit can make all the difference.
Just in case, it’s best to be prepared and proactive:
— Be aware of your family’s assets, debts, retirement accounts, insurance policies, and other financial information.
— Gather important financial documents and safe deposit box keys and keep them accessible.
— Make sure you and your spouse or partner have up-to-date estate planning documents and that you discuss potential tax implications with your CPA and financial team.
This article was written by Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network and provided courtesy of Jillian A. Dedic, Financial Advisor, in Owosso at 989-725-8131.
Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Parson | Dedic Wealth Management Group is a separate entity from WFAFN. CAR 1221-05468
©2020 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.