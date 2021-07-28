CORUNNA — The Corunna City Police Department is investigating several break-ins at storage unit facilities on M-21 and M-71.
According to a press release posted online by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, more than five storage units were broken into at Attic Storage Facility in Corunna Tuesday morning.
The owner of Attic Storage Center told police he saw a white man in his 20s weighing about 160 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall cutting locks off five storage units shortly before 11 a.m.
The witness also said the man had “scruffy” facial hair and was wearing a ball cap with a dark shirt and jeans.
The suspect was driving a silver Chevrolet HHR SUV/truck. The vehicle may have been an about-2010 model. It did not have a visible license plate. In addition, the back window was blacked out with dark tint.
On Monday, one unit at Corunna Self Storage on M-21 was broken into. No description of the suspect was available.
Police ask that if anyone has information or may know the identity of the man they should contact Corunna Police Chief Mark Schmitzer at (989) 743-6170, ext. 2, or call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (989) 720-TIPS.
