Open doors, open hearts

OWOSSO — Tuesday afternoon in the city, the place to be was undoubtedly the new location of Angel’s Hands, at 110 N. Saginaw St., where a grand opening celebration drew dozens of guests.
Outside, music played and prize tickets were drawn. Inside, people roamed the 4,000-square-foot charity store’s various rooms, some sampling from a hot buffet.
Many who came were supporters of Angel’s Hands: board members, sponsors and volunteers. But there were also shoppers — paying $3 or nothing at all for a bag stuffed with clothes and shoes — including Tenisha Baley of Owosso, who was pushing her 8-month-old daughter Elizabeth in a carriage down aisles of merchandise.
“I’m a single mom. I like the $3 bag section. When I’m struggling, it helps me,” said Baley, who also has a son, Tanner, 3. “Angel’s Hands helps the homeless, helps people in need. Owosso really needs a place like this.”
As for the new digs, which replace 500 square feet in Westown, Baley said: “It’s pretty cool. I’m glad they got this going.”
There was a time when founder Christial Sierra considered that tiny space on the west side of the city a blessing. Previously, she had worked out of her own garage to help people get diapers, food, a place to live — whatever they needed and she could get her hands on.
Helping Sierra in the garage was Kelly Cimas, a single mother who arrived in Owosso by bus 20 years ago with a box of clothes and some little ones.
“There was nothing like Angel’s Hands back then. There was the Baby Pantry,” Cimas said. “What Christial has done is awesome. It’s gotten huge. And it’s God given, God driven.”
Angel’s Hands’ large group of volunteers pitched in to get the facility ready to open. Alisha Kersjes, owner of A-n-M Painting, brought a crew over to paint a ceiling one Saturday. Instead, they decided to repaint the entire interior, no charge.
“Christial needed us. This is a big building,” Kersjes explained. “The giving back, the helping those in need — it was put on my heart to do this. My whole crew donated all their time.”
“We couldn’t have done this without her and her company,” Sierra said.
Seven area churches have committed to covering the $1,500-a-month rent. Other supporters are paying the utility bills for the next two years.
Even 8-year-old Elizabeth Sailor, a third-grader at Emerson Elementary and Sierra’s niece, contributed. She made beaded bracelets and promotional posters, and sold them for Angel’s Hands.
Elizabeth presented an envelope stuffed with $52 to Sierra during the grand opening event.
“I want this to pay for stuff and you give the stuff to the homeless,” Elizabeth told Sierra.
Sierra said she was tired from last-minute preparations but very happy to be open and operating in the new store.
“It’s a good feeling, not so much for us but just because we want to see that the needs of the people in the community are met,” she said. “I’m excited to be carrying the torch from Pastor David Ross. I want to honor him.”
As the pastor at Owosso Church of God, Ross was Sierra’s mentor and cheerleader for many years. He passed away last week after a struggle with COVID-19.
Months before Ross became ill, Sierra had already planned to name an espresso shop at Angel’s Hands after him. The cafe will be run by students at Spring Vale Christian School. Owosso Church of God is the school’s church.
A designated area inside the new facility honors Skeeter, a homeless person Sierra helped who has passed away. One wall in the main part of the store will feature a mural of an angel.
One advantage of larger space is privacy for sometimes sensitive conversations. Another is that volunteer stylists have plenty of room to give haircuts. Internet service gives volunteers a way to sign clients up for benefits on the spot.
For more information about Angel’s Hands, or to volunteer or make a donation, call (517) 803-6745.
