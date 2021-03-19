Memorial employee honored

From left are Memorial Associate Vice President of Talent Management Abbie Majzel, Deanna Enos and patient access, call center and referral center manager Kelly Jackson.

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has announced Deanna Enos, a patient access clerk in the patient access department, as its March Employee of the Month.

She has been employed with Memorial Healthcare since 2019.

According to her winning nomination, “Deanna goes above and beyond daily to accommodate patient’s needs, whether it is with registration, answering the phones, payments, etc. If she sees a patient waiting for assistance, she is the first person to step up and take the initiative to make sure the patient is cared for in a timely manner. Deanna has also taken it upon herself to create and initiate a departmental reward and recognition program for employees to be recognized for their hard work and increase employee engagement.”

Enos lives in Elsie with her husband. Her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, enjoying a good sunset, riding horses and watching her husband race. Her goals/dreams are to finish her nursing degree and to “keep climbing the ladder.”

