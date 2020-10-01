LANSING — State officials this week said unemployment in Shiawassee County dropped for the fourth straight month, but remains well above pre-COVID-19 levels.
Unadjusted figures show preliminary unemployment stood at 7.6 percent in August — down from 8.7 percent reported in the final July numbers.
The Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Iniatives said Shiawassee County’s labor force included 34,759 people with 2,614 considered unemployed.
The number of people with jobs increased from 31,801 to 32,118. The labor force the previous month was slightly larger at 34,815 with 3,104 people unemployed.
The state figures do not indicate whether jobs are full- or part-time or whether they are within or outside Shiawassee County.
Statewide, unemployment was down slightly from July. The seasonally adjusted figure for July showed a rate of 9.5 percent while the seasonally adjusted August rate was 8.7 percent (8.9 percent unadjusted).
Overall, 4.5 million Michigan residents were employed in August, compared to 3.48 million in April.
The local and state improvement in jobless numbers has continued throughout the summer as the state has loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Most recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced movie theaters, bowling centers and physical fitness centers can open — among the last groups of businesses to see loosened regulations.
In March, the state reported jobless rate for Michigan at 4.0 percent. It had been as low as 3.2 percent in November 2019.
However, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Whitmer ordered Michigan residents to “stay home, stay safe” and imposed numerous executive orders that shuttered most businesses. In April, the statewide figure surged to 24.0 percent with 1.1 million people out of work. The rate has fallen every month since then.
In Shiawassee County, unemployment in March was at 3.8 percent with 31,913 working and 1,260 county residents unemployed. In February, the rate was 3.7 percent with 32,762 people employed.
The unemployment rate exploded to 29.1 percent in April with 9.255 people out of work at just 22.507 employed.
Since then, the numbers have improved.
The May rate fell to 21.9 percent and June saw the figure fall again to 12.9 percent. July dropped to 8.7 percent.
The county’s unemployment rate had fallen below 5 percent in August 2019. The worst period of the 2008 recession saw unemployment climb to 16.6 percent in July 2009.
The county’s best rate was 3.0 percent in November 2019 with 32,527 people working.
