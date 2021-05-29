WASHINGTON, D.C. — Huntington Bankshare’s takeover of TCF Financial moved a step closer to completion this past week with Justice Department approval of the merger.
As part of the Justice Department’s approval of the proposed merger, TCF National Bank, which is headquartered in Detroit, has entered into a purchase agreement to sell 14 banking centers in Michigan to Horizon Bank, a subsidiary of Michigan City, Indiana-based Horizon Bancorp Inc. The agreement will affect two TCF branches in Shiawassee County.
The Michigan branch sales total approximately $975 million in deposits and approximately $275 million in loans.
In a press release, TCF said it and Horizon Bank will provide additional information to customers of the branches slated for divestiture, which is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 third quarter.
“Banks are a critical part of the American economy,” said acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “Families and small businesses rely on them to keep their money safe and obtain credit for important life purchases and investments. This settlement protects banking customers by ensuring that they continue to have access to competitively priced banking products and services.”
TCF took over Chemical Financial Corp. in 2020.
Huntington CEO Stephen Steinour will remain chairman, president and CEO of the holding company, as well as CEO and president of the bank. He will have offices in Detroit and in Ohio. TCF executive chairman Gary Torgow will be chairman of the bank’s board of directors.
TCF sites in Shiawassee County that will become Horizon branches are the Corunna branch at 310 N. Shiawassee St. and the Owosso East branch at 1345 E. Main St.
The bank also has operates branches that will become Huntington branches in downtown Owosso, 100 E. Main St. and 301 S. Washington St., at Hometown Markets, 1119 W. Main St., and in Morrice, 318 N. Main St.
Huntington Bank operates branches at 1345 N. M-52 in Owosso, inside the Corunna Meijer, 2591 E. M-21, as well as in St. Johns, Bath, Swartz Creek, Flushing, Flint and other sites.
Founded in 1866, Huntington Bancshares is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $126 billion of assets and a network of 814 branches and 1,314 ATMs across seven Midwestern states.
TCF has approximately 475 banking centers primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Huntington will become the 25th largest bank holding company based on assets.
Under the DOJ agreement, TCF branches in Shiawassee, as well as Arenac, Charlevoix, Crawford, Newaygo, Otsego, Mecosta, Wexford and Missaukee counties, and in the city of Midland will be sold to Horizon.
The proposed merger now requires final approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The DOJ has advised the Federal Reserve Board the department will not challenge the merger.
Final approval could take place by mid-June.
