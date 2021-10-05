OWOSSO — No changes will be made to the maximum number of marijuana facilities allowed in the city, officials have agreed after conducting an annual review.
Following the recommendation of the Owosso Planning Commission, on Monday Owosso City Council members voted to keep the current rule in place with no discussion or public comments.
The city rule will continue to allow a maximum of four retailers, and an unlimited number of growers, processors, safety compliance facilities and secure transport operations.
The following special licenses remain prohibited: Excess grower, event organizer, temporary event and microbusiness. However, on Monday council also approved a consent agenda item that set a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 on allowing an excess grower license.
From this point forward, the council is required by city ordinance to review every three years the limitations on number of marijuana business and consider changes.
