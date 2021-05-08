OWOSSO — Philip “Al” Kline, an Indian Trails driver since 1976, has retired as one of the handful of 2-million-mile drivers in company history.
Kline, in 2014, reached the 2 million-mile mark as a “safe” driver, having gone the distance without an avoidable crash. He’s one of only five drivers in the 110-year history of the company to have done so, Indian Trails said in a press release.
When he retired earlier this year after 45 years of service — including a year-long furlough due to COVID-19’s impact on the travel industry — Kline had logged a remarkable 2,516,384 miles of driving without an avoidable crash. Kline received his initial “Million-Mile Award” for safe driving in 1998.
Two million miles, the Owosso-based company noted, equals 80 trips around the Earth or four trips to the Moon and back. Just to reach 1 million miles, a driver must log an average of 50,000 miles annually for 20 years.
“The entire Indian Trails family offers a heartfelt salute to Al Kline on his nearly five decades of exemplary service,” said Chad Cushman, president of Indian Trails. “Al’s distinguished career with us began on Feb. 2, 1976. In addition to recognition for more than 2 million miles of safe driving since then, he has received countless annual awards and well-deserved accolades from employees and customers alike.”
The Owosso native first signed on with Indian Trails in 1976. Although he’d grown up on a farm and loved working with machinery, he had no desire to follow his father’s footsteps into farming.
“I’d heard jobs were available with a local furnace repair shop, but when I went there I was told they weren’t hiring, though Indian Trails was,” he explained.
He first sought a position in maintenance, but those jobs were filled. So he signed on to become a driver. After training, he started out with a regular daily route, and then later switched to piloting group charters. During his career, he traveled through all but six U.S. states, and every province of Canada, except Newfoundland.
Over the years, Kline had some close calls, including two crashes, but neither was his fault.
After one of the crashes, Kline was checked at a local hospital and showed up for work the next day as usual.
“Indian Trails was phenomenal,” he said. “The executives were all there at the bus garage to make sure I was OK. If I felt I wasn’t, they told me, they’d be happy to call in a substitute driver. For me though, it was like falling off a bike. You just have to get back on.”
Kline expected to form some friendships with co-workers, and he did. But what he hadn’t anticipated were the many friendships he would develop along the way with Indian Trails’ customers.
“That’s the No. 1 best thing about this job,” he said. “For example, back in the 1980s I drew a charter assignment for a woman who organized trips with her friends. After the first trip, she kept requesting me as a driver. We ended up going all over the country together on excursions that eventually included my wife and friends from Owosso. We had so much fun.”
What does he miss most after being retired for a few months?
“The driving,” Kline said. “I like being out on the road and I miss the vantage point of sitting up high in the driver’s seat with an expansive view. It’s definitely not the same as in a car.”
In retirement, he found a part-time job driving a big rig to grain elevators throughout Michigan for a local farmer. This gives him the opportunity to drive big equipment and reconnect with his farming background.
Another change for Kline has been the newfound time to devote to improving his health.
“I started walking several miles a day and eating healthier meals. I’ve lost more than 45 pounds over the past year,” he said.
When Kline started with Indian Trails — unlike today — it was the norm rather than the exception to stay with one company throughout a career.
“At Indian Trails, I was fortunate to be trained by the best veteran drivers. I was also lucky to develop some lifelong friendships, and to meet some amazing people along the way,” he said. “I had a wonderful time working for this company, and I wouldn’t have traded it for the world.”
