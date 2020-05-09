OWOSSO — An Owosso barber who was cited earlier this week by police for defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s closure order by opening his shop continued to operate Saturday, despite also being issued a cease and desist letter by the state.
Barber Karl Manke, as he has since Monday, was open for business Saturday at his shop, 421 W. Main St., with numerous supporters protesting on his behalf out front. Few of the supporters wore face masks or maintained social distancing separation.
Manke, 77, has said previously he will continue to defy state orders to close because he has to make a living.
Whitmer earlier this week extended stay-at-home orders for Michigan through May 28. Some types of businesses have been allowed to reopen — generally those that can easily maintain social distancing standards — while others will reopen next week. Bars, restaurants and businesses that can’t maintain 6-foot separation between individuals, including hair salons and barbershops, must remain closed at least until the 28th.
COVID-19 has sickened more than 200 Shiawassee County residents and killed 16. Statewide, the respiratory virus has infected more than 46,000 and killed more than 4,000.
Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police troopers delivered a six-page cease-and-desist letter to Manke demanding he close.
State officials have little sympathy.
“It is without question that we are in the middle of a public health crisis,” Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said in a statement late Friday. “Both the governor, through her executive orders, and the DHHS director, through his orders, are focused on protecting the public health of Michigan residents.
“Based upon our present knowledge of COVID-19, businesses that require close contact — like Mr. Manke’s barbershop — present one of the highest risks for spreading the virus, not just to the city of Owosso, but to the state of Michigan as a whole. According to recent new stories, the shop has received visits from Ann Arbor, Saginaw, Detroit, Jackson and other areas.
“Mr. Manke was given every opportunity to voluntarily comply with the governor’s executive order and the order of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director. As a result of his continued operation, (Friday) his business was deemed an imminent danger to the public health and ordered to be shut down by the DHHS director.”
According to the AG’s office, if Manke continues to defy the state order, the attorney general Monday will seek a court order in Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court requring him to close.
“Mr. Manke’s actions are not a display of harmless civil disobedience,” the AG’s office said. “His actions are counterproductive to the collective effort businesses and communities everywhere have made to slow the spread of COVID-19, and by opening the doors to his business, he’s putting the lives of many more Michiganders at risk.”
Manke Wednesday received a pair of citations from the city of Owosso for violating a local health department order and violation of an executive order. He has been scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. June 23 on the misdemeanor charges. He could face fines up to $1,000 on each count and 90 days in jail.
Gofundme account pages set up on Manke’s behalf have raised more than $13,500 toward his fines and costs.
