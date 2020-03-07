BYRON — A group of Byron residents have joined together to revive the village’s downtown and one way they hope to make that happen is by crafting a submission video for the HGTV “Home Town Takeover” contest.
Byron is one of several communities nationwide to enter the contest for a chance to be featured. The winning community will receive a makeover, courtesy of Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of HGTV’s “Home Town,” and the alterations will be documented in a six-episode series — “Home Town Takeover” — which will appear on the network in 2021.
Communities with populations a fewer than 40,000 were eligible to enter the contest, and submissions closed Feb. 4. Applications are currently being evaluated by the network, though it is unclear when a winner will be announced.
Since being uploaded to YouTube on Feb. 3, Byron’s submission video has received more than 28,000 views.
“You miss every shot you don’t take,” said Michelle Riddell, a substitute teacher for Byron Area Schools who wrote the script for the submission video. “The odds are not in our favor, but why not? Other things come from it. Other things have already come from it. The feedback has been amazing. It’s beyond what we ever could have anticipated and hoped for. It’s been very positive for our community.”
Founded in 1824, Byron has primarily been known as a farming community. Its population is fewer than 600 people, according to the submission video.
Riddell said she became aware of the “Home Town Takeover” contest on Facebook about a week before the submission deadline. In a matter of hours, she and approximately 10 fellow Byron residents — including teachers and business owners — began drafting ideas for a submission video.
For the project, the group enlisted the help of Byron High School graduate and retired WZZM-13 newscaster Lauren Stanton, who traveled from Grand Rapids to lend a voice to the video, which was filmed Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.
Byron Elementary School teacher Rebekah Vandemark shot the entire project on her iPhone, editing the footage in iMovie in the waning hours of Sunday night before uploading the video to YouTube and submitting the project to the network with only hours to spare.
Throughout the six-minute video, Stanton discusses the decline of the village following a devastating fire that wiped out multiple downtown businesses Oct. 1, 2012.
The fire broke out in an apartment above Janelle’s Family Restaurant, engulfing a line of downtown buildings. It took 11 fire departments from three counties to tame the blaze.
“After that, it was like dominoes falling in slow motion and there wasn’t much we could do to stop it,” Stanton said in the video. “The fewer the retailers, the fewer the pedestrians, the fewer the standard establishments like a bank or a place to eat, the fewer reasons to come to Byron. It’s a vicious cycle of hardship which has brought us to where we are now.”
In the weeks after the video was posted to YouTube, Vandemark said she’s witnessed an outpouring of support for the Byron community.
“The video took you back to your roots. It helped you remember where you came from,” Vandemark said. “People that had long since left Byron were like, ‘I want this for you guys, this would be so good for you.’ And they weren’t pitying us…There’s reason to have pity on a community that’s had the loss that this community has had, but that’s not really what it was. It was more like, ‘You guys deserve this because you have been so resilient.’”
Regardless of whether Byron receives a makeover from HGTV, Vandemark said she believes good things will come from making the video.
“If nothing else, someone might see this and say, ‘Wow, what a cool community, I want to go and set up base there,’” Vandemark said. “We have opportunities for both; to build new, but then also to do something with what we have.”
No matter what happens moving forward, Vandemark said she’s grateful to live in Byron.
“I came here by chance, but then again it was exactly what I was looking for This is the small, close-knit community that I wanted to raise my kids in,” Vandemark said. “It takes a village to raise a child, and in this community, the whole village is invested in every child and it has proven itself time and time again.
“This village is such a team,” she continued. “We will step up no matter what surfaces. We approach it as a community.”
To view Byron’s full submission video, visit youtube.com/watch?v=fy5BilNaDHI.
