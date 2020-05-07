Editor's note: After publication this morning, Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said the city no longer plans to issue further citations, but will let those already issued play out in court.
OWOSSO — Karl Manke, the 77-year-old local barber who reopened his shop Monday in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders that deemed salons and barbershops non-essential, was given two misdemeanor citations Wednesday by Owosso police — and could possibly face jail time and/or fines.
Manke confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Owosso police had cited him for being open despite state orders closing businesses during a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed thousands in Michigan. The citations were for “operating a non-essential business during the governor’s executive orders,” and each carries a possible 90-day jail sentence and/or a $1,000 fine.
Manke vowed to continue operating, even at the risk of going to jail. In a statement, city officials said further violations will result in additional citations.
He is scheduled for a hearing June 6 in 66th District Court, but that date could be delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Manke has no prior criminal record in Shiawassee County.
Ann Arbor-based attorney Bill Amadeo confirmed Wednesday evening that he is representing Manke. Amadeo said he has received no clarity from the governor’s office or the Michigan Supreme Court as to what constitutes an “essential business,” or why other businesses, such as liquor stores or golf courses, are considered essential but a barbershop is not.
“Let me start by saying this is a frustrating situation,” Amadeo said in an emailed statement. “We have a 77-year old man that is an upstanding member of his community that is trying to support himself. And I think it is important to add how much respect that I have for Scott Koerner and the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office. Their job is to enforce the law, so we have no issue with them.”
Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said his department has no role in enforcing stay-home orders during the pandemic. The respiratory virus has sickened 196 people in the county and killed 13. Statewide the figures are nearly 50,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths.
In a letter issued Wednesday, Owosso officials said businesses violating stay-home orders first will be issued a warning. If violations continue, the letter states, violators will either be issued a civil citation or the prosecutor may issue a misdemeanor complaint.
Finally, if violations continue, additional citations or misdemeanor complaints will be issued each day the violation continues.
Court hearings will be set two to three weeks from the date of the citation.
“While application of the law is seldom a pleasant or popular task,” the statement reads, “absent further direction from the Governor’s office, Attorney General, or the courts, the city is obligated to carry out its duties of law enforcement. We ask no matter what your thoughts are on this process that you understand and respect the difficult job of our local police. These are trying times and they are simply carrying out their duty to uphold the law.”
Wednesday, 15 to 20 supporters stood along M-21 in front of the shop to show support for Manke, who is also the author of several self-published novels. Many waved U.S. and Gadsden flags, along with Donald Trump flags. Others held signs that urged Whitmer to rescind her executive orders and allow businesses to open. Dozens of passing vehicles honked their horns to show support.
Many of the supporters were members of the Facebook group “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine,” and indicated they planned on showing up today to continue their support.
Manke’s reopening of his shop has attracted attention throughout Michigan, with individuals traveling from as far away as Detroit and Muskegon for haircuts. At least three gofundme pages have been set up to assist Manke in paying any fines he receives as a result of reopening his shop.
“Our issue is with the law itself,” Amadeo said. “It’s hard to understand why a barber that is performing an important duty for the community is not deemed necessary during COVID-19, but other entities are allowed to operate at full capacity. We all need to work as a team to find solutions to these issues. We will fight to protect Karl.”
