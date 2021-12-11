Best in the business

OWOSSO — Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, has been named among the best 50 economic developers in North America.
Horvath, who has been helping large businesses — mostly manufacturers — move in to and thrive in Shiawassee County for nearly 20 years, received the Top 50 Economic Developer award from Consultant Connect during an economic conference held last weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“On behalf of the SEDP, we would like to congratulate Justin on his continued success of being a recipient of this prestigious award,” said Bryan Marks, chairman of the SEDP board of directors. “This award not only recognizes Justin as one of the best economic developers in the nation, but is also a huge win for our entire community.
“We are very fortunate to have Justin’s leadership, passion, and drive to help make our community the desired location for business, employment, and residence,” added Marks, owner of Great Lakes Family of Companies in Vernon Township.
The award is for 2020: Last year’s conference was canceled because of COVID-19. Horvath, who has received more than a dozen awards over the years, was also tapped for Consultant Connect’s Top 50 honor in 2015.
Consultant Connect is a Kalamazoo-based firm that brings together economic developers and “site selectors” — professionals who search out ideal site locations for new or expanding companies.
The Top 50 developers are chosen based on nominations from experts in the economic development industry.
“Each year we ask our robust site selector community and economic development partners to nominate individuals that they feel are top-notch and worthy of the title ‘Top 50 Economic Developer,’” Consult Connect’s website states.
Horvath said he doesn’t know who nominated him, but he is grateful for the recognition.
“It’s a great honor to get this recognition,” he said, adding the conference was useful. “You’ve got to get out of Shiawassee County and Michigan sometimes to learn about best practices.”
The group of about 200 economic developers and site selectors from across the U.S. focused on three issues they are currently dealing with: hiring and training employees in a tight market; finding buildings to fit particular development projects; and supply chain challenges, including shortages of materials.
The conference gave Horvath a chance to network with 24 site selectors, who he said are providing leads on companies’ need for space for manufacturing, logistics and offices.
“It’s relationships like these, conferences like these, that really help build the ties that can lead to businesses landing here in Shiawassee County,” he said. “It’s important to raise the profile of our county with regional partners.”
Finding available space for industries that would like to locate in the area is a big challenge, Horvath said, because there is no industrial building inventory.
However, there is hope ahead, he said. The state of Michigan is planning to spend $100 million in federal American Rescue Plant Act money in localities throughout the state to help pay for the construction of new buildings.
“We’re going to work as hard as we can to get as many of these dollars from the state and grants,” he said. “We need to mitigate the risks developers face putting up a building when there’s no tenant lined up. It’s too speculative, without help.”
Horvath said his experience at the conference showed him the SEDP staff is putting time and effort into the right economic development issues.
“It definitely confirmed that everything we’re working on is right on the ball, with the focus on talent, real estate and business attraction,” he said.
Attracting new workers takes offering higher wages, he said, and the local manufacturers that are seeing the most success are offering about $18 an hour. That’s the sweet spot, Horvath said.
Having secured a $50,000 grant from the Cook Family Foundation and applying for additional grant funding from the state, SEDP is also launching a pilot program to help make child care — another potential obstacle to placing talent — more affordable and accessible.
The idea is use grant funds to incentivize employers to pay a portion of their employees’ child care costs, with the employees paying a share. The setup would be comparable to other employee benefits such as health care, Horvath said.
The program recognizes that “in our society today, a majority of both parents are working or it’s a single working parent,” he said.
Horvath is among the 1,100-1,200 people in the world who holds the designation “certified economic developer,” given by the International Economic Development Council. He has had the certification for more than a decade.
Horvath, an Owosso native, earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and master’s degrees in economics and public policy from the University of Michigan. He joined SEDP on April 29, 2002, starting out as an intern and working his way up to the top position.
He has won many honors along the way, including being named as a top economic developer in the U.S. and Canada by Development Counsellors International’s 40 Under 40 in 2017.
In addition, Horvath has held such positions with the Michigan Economic Developers Association as board member, instructor and president; was named by that organization as Medalist of the Year in 2017; and received the Robert Seighart Award for Enthusiasm for the Economic Development Profession in 2019.
Consumers Energy named Horvath its Economic Development Champion in 2017.
“These are team awards,” he said. “Our staff, board, investors, partners on projects: This is a team sport. Like the others, this (latest Top 50 honor) is our award, a recognition for Shiawassee County that increases our standing.”
The following year, he made the cover of Greater Lansing Business Monthly, was featured in the University of Michigan Stories of Our State and was appointed by former Gov. Rick Snyder to serve on the Michigan Rural Development Fund Board.
Locally, Horvath is deeply connected to the community. He graduated from Leadership Shiawassee in 2005, took the dive in the Owosso Plunge for the Parks from 2016-18 and won the title Mr. Owosso on behalf of Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity in 2019.
He served on the Owosso City Council from 2003-07, was fundraising chair for the Shiawassee United Way Industrial Division in 2011 and was a board member for the Shiawassee Family YMCA Board of Directors in 2019.
