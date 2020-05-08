Shattuck Specialty Advertising makes donation

The Argus-Press
Shattuck Specialty Advertising donated $350 that it raised from signs supporting front line workers to the Shiawassee County Essential Needs Fund, according to a press release.
“We are excited with the response we have had from the community and are proud to be helping during this critical time,” said Shattuck Specialty Advertising president Mo Shattuck. “Workers in healthcare, grocery stores, trucking, public safety, and many other areas, are essential in the effort to keep the community going and we need to make sure they know their efforts are appreciated.”
Signs can be purchased by calling Shattuck Specialty Advertising at (989) 723-2491 or going to frontlineworkers.itemorder.com. The cost for a sign is $15. Pre-payment is required by credit or debit card, and customers will be notified when their sign is available.
