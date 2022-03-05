Second Biggby coming to Owosso area

OWOSSO — The Owosso area will be getting one Biggby richer in the coming months.
KTN Enterprises, the franchisee which operates the existing Biggby Coffee shop at 1361 E. Main St. in Caledonia Township, has announced that it will be opening a second location at 1302 W. Main St. in Owosso’s Westown neighborhood.
There is no hard date on the opening yet. One of the main reasons for this, per ownership group member Joe Kubicek, is that certain appliances, necessary for the barista’s trade, have no definite arrival date.
“It has all been on order for several months now, but there have been supply chain issues,” he said.
KTN closed on the building — most recently the site of the several-years-defunct West Side Dairy — in September 2020 and began interior renovations, including some plumbing and electrical work, last summer, Kubicek said.
While things on the interior of the store are still not entirely settled, the building’s exterior received a bit of a facelift on Thursday, with the addition of an official Biggby Coffee storefront sign.
One thing that won’t be needed at the new spot will be lobby furniture, as there will be no lobby. The store’s drive-thru-only setup will make it a fitting complement the walk-in-only sister store across town.
“The drive-thru is definitely part of the appeal,” Kubicek said. “We’ll be offering easier access to people on the west side of town, but also having the convenience of a drive-thru for those who want it.”
Kubicek indicated that the volume of business at KTN’s original Owosso Biggby — which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall — was healthy throughout the pandemic, and there has been no financial reason to alter plans for a second store.
“There are a lot of non-drive-thru Biggby stores that really kind of struggled during the pandemic, but our stores really continued to do well,” he said. “It was nice to remain open, for the most part, and offer service to the community.”
Kubicek anticipates the new store will need 12 employees, who will split time between the two locations.
The 1302 W. Main location may not be the only new area Biggby in 2022, either. KTN, which currently operates stores in Flushing and Davison, in addition to Owosso, also plans to break ground on a Perry location sometime this spring, with an eye towards a fall opening.
