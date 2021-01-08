DURAND — The Durand City Council is reevaluting its current ban on marijuana facilities; council voted 4-3 Monday to send a draft ordinance allowing marijuana facilities to its planning commission for review and guidance.
Monday’s vote to reconsider the city’s existing moratorium came after nearly 40 minutes of discussion during a meeting conducted remotely via Zoom. Council members Brian Boggs, Jeff Brands and Rich Folaron voted against the draft ordinance. The planning commission will review the ordinance, developed by City Attorney Matt McKone in 2019, during its Feb. 2 meeting.
“It’s not a moral issue, it’s a monetary issue,” Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer, an advocate for revisiting the marijuana issue, said Monday. “All of these cities around us, including Chesaning, Corunna’s talking about it, Owosso has it … A bunch of other cities are taking advantage of the additional tax revenue that you can take from this.
The planning commission is slated to review the ordinance and seek public input during its next meeting, at 7 p.m. Feb. 2.
“At the end of the day, it’s not a moral issue about whether you think people should be allowed to smoke pot because it is legal to do that,” Schaefer continued. “It’s legal to possess it in the city based on state law. The only thing that our current moratorium bans is businesses from being (located) in town.”
In November 2018, voters in Michigan voted to legalize recreational marijuana, with approximately 52 percent of voters in Shiawassee County expressing support.
The move toward legalization came nearly 10 years after Michigan voters first passed the state’s medical marijuana law in 2008.
For medical marijuana facilities, state law requires municipalities to take action to allow businesses or they are automatically banned. In the case of recreational businesses, if a city does not take action to prohibit them, it automatically opts to allow them. The state currently offers recreational licenses for growing, processing, safety compliance, secure transport, retail and microbusinesses, among other categories.
Durand previously opted out of allowing medical marijuana businesses, and in September 2019, the council voted to place a moratorium on recreational facilities, prohibiting the establishment of said facilities within city limits.
During Monday’s meeting, Schaefer expressed concerns of the moratorium being too broad because approximately 61 percent of voters in the city approved the ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana in 2018, demonstrating a local interest in the industry.
“We’re losing out on literally tens of thousands — if not a couple hundred thousand dollars — per year in tax revenue and I’m thinking of all of the stuff we could do with it and how little it’s really going to affect anybody,” Schaefer said. “I think things have changed since the moratorium passed in 2019 … I think it’s really time to readdress it and talk about what we might want to do in the future.”
Council member Jeff Brands requested the city reevaluate the draft ordinance for marijuana facilities because of its narrow scope. McKone suggested the city send the proposed ordinance to the planning commission.
“Going to the planning commission, getting their insight and their recommendations may help this council draft a better ordinance or one better suited for Durand,” McKone said.
Council member Patrick O’Connor, acknowledging the draft ordinance put together in 2019 by McKone, requested that discussion of marijuana facilities be tabled until McKone and city administration can update the draft.
“I agree with what Patrick was saying that we should table this discussion and have a full presentation on this at a city council meeting and then determine what direction we’re going to go,” council member Brian Boggs said. “I, for one, am not going to vote for it in any way shape or form. I am a solid no vote … I find it to be morally repugnant.”
Boggs also challenged Schaefer’s claim that the majority of area residents are in support of allowing marijuana facilities.
“It’s a logical fallacy to say yes, 60 percent voted for legalizing it,” Boggs said. “Sixty percent voted for approving the law. The law was to give local control to individual cities and municipal districts, (allowing them to make a decision.)”
Schaefer offered a motion to send the draft ordinance to the planning commission with the understanding that the panel will review the draft over its next two meetings and send its recommendations and guidance back to the city council.
“I would like to go ahead with this,” Mayor Ken McDonough said. “I’m tired to taking third fiddle to other communities. We’ve got vacant land out there and if I can help the taxpayers in this city to get more stuff for our city, I’m going to fight for that. We’ve got to look out for our residents.”
