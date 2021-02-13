Trading spaces

OWOSSO — Two area businesses are moving — one of them into the space the other is vacating.
The Fitness Coliseum gym in Bennington Township is relocating to the current Trust Thermal building, at 210 S. Water St. in downtown Owosso.
But first, Trust Thermal will move to 2707 S. Delaney Road in Owosso Township, near Crest Marine pontoons.
Both businesses are moving for the same primary reason: They need more room.
“This is a very exciting ‘two-fer’ for the Owosso area,” Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath said. “It makes perfect sense for Fitness Coliseum to leave the country and move downtown, and for Trust Thermal to leave downtown and move to the country.
“It’s a pretty rare situation, a domino effect like this, but it fits the two businesses’ needs perfectly.”
Trust Thermal owner Dave Baldwin agreed. Trust Thermal is currently renovating its new larger digs set on 60 acres, which it plans to move into around March 1.
“This is a win for downtown Owosso and a win for us (at Trust Thermal),” Baldwin said. “We like the country setting on Delaney Road, and we’ll have more space.”
Trust Thermal, an asbestos, lead and mold abatement company owned by Baldwin and his mother, Linda Baldwin, was purchased by his late father, also named Dave Baldwin, in 2000.
The company performs a lot of work outside the area; the new location will provide employees easy access to such major highways as I-69.
Once Trust Thermal is gone, Fitness Coliseum — now housed in a 3,000-square-foot space — will start renovating the 10,000-square-foot facility on Water Street.
Owner Brianna Carroll said her boot camp-style gym will open inside the new building around the end of April/beginning of May.
The refurbished space will not only contain Fitness Coliseum but two new fitness entities under the Fitness Coliseum umbrella: The Studio and The Box.
The Studio will offer a full slate of spinning, barre and yoga-style classes. The Box will hold functional fitness-style training, along with barbell and open gym weightlifting.
Carroll said people can join any combination of the gyms or all three if they wish.
“We have seen a need in the community for more options and types of fitness programs,” she said.
Beyond expansion, the move fits Carroll’s desire for Fitness Coliseum to be involved in downtown activities. Also, the business will have more visibility downtown than on mostly residential Bennington Road, she said.
“We are so excited to make this move, expand our services and bring even more fitness, community and fun to Owosso,” Carroll, an Elsie native said. “We will offer the same Fitness Coliseum experience — coaching, accountability and nutrition — but with more people getting involved.”
The move will bring gym members to the downtown area, benefiting businesses there, Horvath noted.
“This is going to bring a lot of money to our downtown,” he said. “Being located downtown will bring more people to Fitness Coliseum and allow the business to grow.”
After graduating from Ovid-Elsie High School, Carroll studied at Michigan State University, majoring in clinical nutrition and planning a career in the field of pediatric diabetes. At the same time, however, a different career seemed to be calling her.
“All the way through college, I was a trainer and coach and truly enjoyed it,” she said.
After exploring other careers for a few years, in 2018 the opportunity to purchase Fitness Coliseum came up and Carroll leaped on it.
Carroll is currently seeking a tenant to lease extra space inside the new building: three offices, a conference room and reception area. Those interested can call Carroll at (989) 472-1913.
Visit Fitness Coliseum’s Facebook page for updates on the progress of the renovations, status of the move and information on how to join the expanded Fitness Coliseum.
