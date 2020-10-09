OWOSSO — The before-and-after pictures are startling: A former eyesore has been transformed into a sharp building and courtyard.
The property at 804 W. Main St. in the city’s Westown sat vacant for years, with no updates to the building and a crumbling parking lot area in the front.
But that changed after local real estate agent Kori Shook and husband Josh Shook purchased the 6,600-square-foot structure and parcel of property last November.
Any trace of a parking lot is gone, replaced by grass, trees, landscaping, walkway and lighting.
The Shooks also renovated the building exterior with a new roof, doors and paint. The interior has been cleared out and is ready for a build-out that will be customized for tenants’ specific needs, Kori Shook said.
She said the couple are seeking tenants for three interior spaces — preferably commercial, food and retail businesses as opposed to offices.
“We think those are the types of businesses that complement the neighborhood and bring life to Westown,” she said.
As for the former parking lot, “We wanted to create a community kind of courtyard,” Shook said. “Eventually, we’ll put in bike racks and seating. We really envision a gathering place, a green space, for customers of Westown businesses to hang out.”
She said the couple invested in the property because they want to help give a face lift to Westown.
“We want to clean up Westown,” she said. “We love Westown, and we see such potential. We’re excited.”
For more information, contact Kori Shook, Kori Shook & Associates Real Estate & Brokerage, located in The Armory, at (989) 277-3295.
