OWOSSO — In partnership with Livingston County, Michigan Flyer — a division of Indian Trails — plans to extend its airport shuttle service to Brighton starting Oct. 1, offering runs to and from Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
The new Michigan Flyer stop will be at the Meijer store at 8650 W. Grand River Ave., off I-96 near U.S. 23. Michigan Flyer will stop at the south side of the Meijer parking lot, near Cross St. When its buses arrive at Metro Airport, passengers will be picked up and dropped off at both the McNamara and North terminals.
The Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved a three-year contract to Indian Trails and Michigan Flyer Aug. 12, along with an option to renew for two more years.
Plans are in the works for the bus company to establish a small ticket office/passenger waiting area in a temporary building at Meijer.
Funding for the new Brighton-DTW service is expected to come from passenger fares, a large investment by Indian Trails in operations and equipment, and Michigan’s Local Bus Operating Assistance Program, whose grants are administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The adult fare to ride Michigan Flyer between Brighton and DTW is $22 one way or $40 round trip.
Along with the launch of Brighton service on October 1, Michigan Flyer will add more daily round trips between the East Lansing Marriott and Detroit Metro Airport, as well as between Ann Arbor’s Blake Transit Center and Metro.
